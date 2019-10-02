Gemma Collins shows off dramatic weight loss and tiny waist in skintight silver dress

2 October 2019, 10:30

Gemma Collins has showed off her weight loss on Instagram
Gemma Collins has showed off her weight loss on Instagram. Picture: PA/Instagram

The former TOWIE star has been showing off her weight loss journey on Instagram

Gemma Collins has wowed fans with a picture of her in a skintight silver dress, which showed off her dramatic weight loss.

The Diva Forever star, 38, captioned the snap: "My new occasion dresses are in", and fans rushed to the comment section to praise her appearance.

One wrote: "U look amazing".

Another added: "Looking svelte & classy!x".

A third wrote: "wow how different does she look?!"

Gemma recently revealed she was using controversial weight loss injections.

Taking to her Instagram recently, Gemma wrote: "All these fabulous holidays over the summer have meant I’ve been indulging in fantastic food, from all over the world! I mean, Greek food tastes better in Mykonos, right?

"But now it's time to reign all the excesses in and get healthy again and @skinnyjab are going to help me do just that!

"Caroline has released her brand new plan and it's amazing!! So join me and let's do this together for the next 4 weeks 💕
Visit their website to book your plan online www.skinnyjab.co.uk. And for a 20% discount on this amazing offer, enter CODE: DIVA4EVER upon check out! #ad".

The former TOWIE star, 37, has her own section on SkinnyJab's website called "Lose Weight With Gemma Collins, on which the company reveal that their jabs "is the force behind The GC's recent amazing weight-loss".

SkinnyJab claim they are "The Weight Loss Specialists" and that the jabs "remove hunger from the equation".

