Kate and Rio Ferdinand share first pictures of their wedding celebrations in Turkey at brunch with friends and family

The pair wed over the weekend. Picture: Instagram

By Mared Parry

The newlyweds had a stunning ceremony in Turkey over the weekend and have finally shared some intimate snaps of their time abroad.

Kate Wright and Rio Ferdinand married in a lavish ceremony on Saturday, and flew out their friends and family to the glamorous D Maris Bay in Turkey to celebrate their union.

28-year-old TOWIE star Kate and 40-year-old former England footballer Rio, kicked off their wedding celebrations with a lovely brunch, and have shared the first images on their socials.

Apart from an official photo for OK! Magazine, there haven't been any images shared of the big day, but the newlyweds have each posted an image from their post-wedding brunch.

Kate, who has now changed all of social media handles to Kate Ferdinand as she took Rio's surname, posted an adorable snap of her and her new husband with the caption: "Day1 of the wedding celebrations .... BRUNCH"

The post has attracted over 85,000 likes from their fans, with many rushing to congratulate them on their big day.

One said: "Congratulations to u both" and another added: "Looking gorgeous in white and beautiful smile honey".

A few commented on Kate's name change too, saying they loved it.

Kate has changed her name on Instagram. Picture: Instagram

Rio also posted a picture of him and his wife on his own account, captioned: "Brunch moments!!"

The classy black and whit picture shows the couple in a close embrace with Kate's long blonde hair cascading down her back, and Rio wearing all-white and some dark shades.

A lot of his famous football friends rushed to comment too, with one saying "congrats bro" and another saying "all the best mate".

Kate beamed as she posed with friends at the brunch. Picture: Instagram

However, a few poked fun at his beard, with one joking "why does your beard end before your face".

Kate is now stepmother to Rio's three children, whom he had with his late wife, Rebecca Ellison.

Rebecca passed away in 2015 after a battle with cancer and Rio's always spoken candidly about dealing with grief.