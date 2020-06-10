Gemma Collins opens up about polycystic ovaries-related weight gain as she posts throwback snap

The reality TV veteran opened up about suffering from polycystic ovaries in the emotional post.

Gemma Collins has spoken out about her long-term battle with polycystic ovary syndrome in her newest Instagram post.

The TOWIE star, 39, posted a throwback picture of herself looking "very slim" and went into detail about her struggles with weight gain.

Polycystic ovary syndrome, also known as PCOS, is often linked to weight gain, and Gemma revealed how it affected her life from her 20s.

The image is of Gemma on holiday in her 20s, where she's sporting a much slimmer figure.

She said: "As you can see guys when I was in my 20s I was very slim then I was told I had PCOS and it’s been a struggle ever since.

"However I make the most of myself and remain positive because it’s what in your heart counts the most, sending love to all the PCOS sufferers it’s not easy and always be kind people people are not always over weight because of all the stereo typical bullying comments !!!

"I CHOSE to RISE ABOVE and continued to promote body confidence even when I had my own personal struggles and the secret to my success was just being ME !

"Lots of people have bullied me taunted me and also early on in the industry loose weight Your too fat to promote my brand !!! It’s endless !!!

"Cough cough .... where are you people now. WHERE AM I, RISE HIGHER. Always BELIEVE IN YOU. my heart has always been the same no matter of my size" [sic].

Gemma has been on a weight loss journey since the start of 2019, after she lost a whopping three stone during her time on Dancing on Ice.

The star has since fluctuated, but claims to have steadily shed the pounds since starting courses of the controversial Skinny Jab.

It was revealed last summer that the GC was undergoing courses of the appetite suppressant injections, which act as meal replacement, and she's cited this, plus her new vegan diet, as the cause for her weight loss.

The star recently posted a side by side picture of herself looking a bit heavier last year along with a new snap, to show the effects of the jab in a sponsored post.

It read: "Lots of you been asking me how I am looking so good 🧡🌸🧡

"I need to tell about how amazing the team at Skinny Jab have been throughout lockdown.

"I think it’s safe to say we’ve all had those days over these past month where we’ve felt very low with no motivation to do anything. But keeping on track of my weightloss and continuing to stay motivated has never been easier with skinny jab on board. Honestly, Caroline and her team have been the best support!

"Not only have they kept my supply of jabs up to date, they’ve also been providing me with meals plans and weekly check ups with how I’m getting on. Please go check out their page if you’re looking for a real solution to loosing weight! @skinnyjab 🧡✌🏻#ad I have always been body confident no matter of size 🧡💗"

However, she's been slammed by fans who aren't supportive of Gemma promoting the drastic weight loss method, as it isn't allowed by Instagram.

"No no no. Please please don’t advocate that young girls and woman need to inject themselves to lose weight and be accepted. This is dangerous." said one concerned fan.

Another said: "I cant believe you're advocating injecting yourself to lose weight!! You have a responsibility to the young girls who follow you......eat less, exercise more"

"What about the young girls who look up to you? Completely irresponsible Gemma. Really disappointed" added another.