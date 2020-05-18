Gemma Collins stuns fans in new video showcasing her slimmed down figure

18 May 2020, 12:44

Gemma looks great posing in some black jeans from her clothing collection
Gemma looks great posing in some black jeans from her clothing collection. Picture: Instagram
Mared Parry

By Mared Parry

The reality TV veteran has been advertising her clothing line on Instagram and looks incredible modelling the items.

Gemma Collins has shocked her fans with an incredible transformation, as she looks noticeably slimmer in a new video posted on her social media.

The reality TV star, 39, has always been open and honest about her struggle with losing weight but last year after she appeared on Dancing on Ice, she revealed it'd kick-started a three-stone weight loss.

Gemma - also known as the GC - has been keeping us all entertained with hilarious clips on her social media during the coronavirus lockdown, and she's even had a corona-themed special of her reality TV show Diva, this one called Diva in Lockdown, air on ITVBe.

As well as this, she's been advertising a number of clothing items from her range, The Gemma Collins Collection, posting pictures and videos on her Instagram account stating that they're available to buy now.

In the new video, Gemma looks noticeably slimmed down, which comes after the star's news last summer that she'd started on a course of SkinnyJab weight loss injections and that she follows a vegan diet.

Gemma looks stunning in an all-black outfit
Gemma looks stunning in an all-black outfit. Picture: Instagram

The jeans modelled in the video cost £40 and are available on Gemma's clothing site - Gemma Collins Collection.

After Gemma posted the video her celeb friends rushed to comment on how great she was looking.

Helen Flanagan said: "You look stunning", with Taylor Ward adding "beautiful Gem".

