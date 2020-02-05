Gemma Collins praises controversial SkinnyJab injections for 'changing her life' following two stone weight loss

The star has lost a considerable amount of weight. Picture: PA

Reality TV veteran Gemma has revealed the weight loss jabs have apparently had a huge hand in helping her lose two stone.

Gemma Collins has hailed SkinnyJab injections as a life-changer after the controversial injections - which she is an ambassador for - has helped her lose two stone.

The 38-year-old TOWIE star posed for her Instagram story as she gushed about the difference they've made to her life, helping her change her habits.

The star gushed over the SkinnyJab treatments. Picture: Instagram

The £250 injections act as an appetite suppressant and helps the body turn stored fat into energy.

Gemma told her followers: "Everyone has been asking 'how the hell have you lost weight, GC?'.

"Well, it's all all down to Skinny Jabs and the amazing team there.

"They have transformed my whole life with regards to dieting."

Gemma insisted it was something her fans could also do: "It's something you can do too."It's so fantastic. Summer's not going to be too far away and you can lose two stone just like me."

The official website states that SkinnyJab "removes hunger from the equation", also reassuring that the suppressant used in the the plan regulates blood glucose levels that allows the body to turn stored fat into energy.

It boasts that the plan is suitable for anyone aged between 18 and 76 and the first programme last three weeks, costing £250.

Repeat jabs are £135 a pop and last two to four weeks.