Gemma Collins proudly shows off slimmed down figure in swimsuit following health kick

9 July 2019, 15:38

Gemma Collins looked amazing on her holiday
Gemma Collins looked amazing on her holiday. Picture: Instagram/Gemma Collins
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

Gemma Collins has been working hard on her health since the beginning of the year, and the results are showing.

Gemma Collins started her health kick off earlier in 2019, when she competed on Dancing On Ice.

Since then, the TOWIE star turned TV sensation has taken fans on her weight loss journey as she shares updates from her health kick.

Most recently, Gemma showed off her slimmed down figure in a white swimsuit during her holiday.

Standing by the sea, the star proudly showed off her svelte figure, placing one hand confidently on her hip.

Gemma Collins has been on a health kick since January
Gemma Collins has been on a health kick since January. Picture: Instagram/GemmaCollins

Earlier in the week, Gemma posed in the same swimsuit, accessorising her glamorous look with a sun hat.

Fans of the star have been quick to compliment Gemma for her progress.

One fan commented on the post: “You look amazing. No filters needed!”

Another added: “You look beautiful Gemma. I struggle with losing weight so know how hard you must of trained you look fantastic!”

Fans of the star have been quick to compliment Gemma for her progress
Fans of the star have been quick to compliment Gemma for her progress. Picture: Instagram/GemmaCollins

A third person echoed these comments, writing: “Looks like you've lots weight Gem....you look lovely!”

Earlier this year, Gemma jetted off to LA, where she had help from former TOWIE co-star Charlie King to get her fitness levels up.

The star shared footage of herself hiking and running up the LA hills, encouraging her fans to be body positive.

