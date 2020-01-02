Gino D'Acampo hits back after trolls branded him 'creepy' for kissing and cuddling daughter Mia, 7, in bed

Gino D'Acampo has hit back at trolls after he was criticised for kissing his seven-year-old daughter in bed.

Back in November, Gino D’Acampo was targeted by trolls over a photo of him and his daughter cuddling in bed.

One rude follower commented at the time: "Gino I love you but this picture is creepy with your daughter in bed."

But now TV chef Gino, 43, has hit back at trolls as he decided to share another clip with seven-year-old Mia.

In the video - shared on Instagram and Twitter - the This Morning star can be seen lying with his little one, as he says: "You know last time I put a picture in the bed and put kiss and cuddles, a lot of people they thought it was weird.

Gino has shared a hilarious video on social media. Picture: Instagram

“I thought it was nice because we can do cuddly, and I love you so much."

Read More: Gordon Ramsay horrified as Gino D'Acampo kisses him in hilarious first look of Christmas Road Trip

Mia then asks her dad: "Why did they think it was weird?"

As Gino explains: "I don't know. I think they are the weird ones. Nothing wrong with daughter and daddy cuddling in bed, right? What message should we send these people?"

Read More: Fans rush to defend Gino D'Acampo after he's slammed for 'creepy' photo in bed with daughter Mia, 7

He then says: "What's the message we should give these weird people?"

Before Mia cheekily sticks out her tongue and puts up her middle finger.

To which Gino responds: "Mummy is going to kill you!"

He wrote alongside the video: "Something to think about.......I wish you all a Happy New Year.....GDx"

And fans have been quick to comment, with one writing: “Brilliant response to the weird ones.”

Another agreed: “Nothing weird at all. They are the weird ones. Never change, children need cuddles and kisses from their parents.”

While a third added: “If you cant kiss and cuddle your own kids Gino there's something very wrong in this world, A child needs love and hugs and kisses. Keep them feeling loved.”

Gino also shares teenage sons Luci and Rocco with his wife Jessica Stellina Morrison.