Giovanna and Tom Fletcher’s son Buzz, 6, rushed to hospital after fracturing his wrist in bike accident

Giovanna and Tom Fletcher's son was rushed to hospital. Picture: Instagram

By Naomi Bartram

Tom and Giovanna Fletcher had to take their eldest son to hospital after he crashed his bike.

Tom Fletcher has revealed his son Buzz was taken to hospital after he fell off his bike during lockdown.

The McFly singer posted a photo of his eldest - who he shares with wife Giovanna - explaining he fractured his wrist during the accident.

Shared on Instagram, the snap sees Tom, 35, Giovanna, 36, looking worried as Buzz smiles at the camera proudly showing off his injured arm.

Tom joked alongside the post: "Well, a fractured wrist is one way to get out of homeschooling♂️.

"His second bike related lockdown injury. Thanks to all the docs, nurses and staff at the hospital. #nhs."

Fans were quick to send their well-wishes, as one write: “Oh Buzz! Kids bones heal quickly, get better soon.”

“Oh no poor Buzz! Look at his smile though bless him 💙,” said another, while a third said: “Oh no hope he heals quickly x lots of icecream should help x”.

A fourth added: “I hope it’s not too painful 😣”.

Tom Fletcher and Giovanna share three sons together. Picture: Instagram

Tom and Queen of the Castle Giovanna are also parents to Buddy, four, and Max, two.

And Giovanna has been keeping her followers up to date on their homeschooling duties after she created a classroom in the family home.

The adorable mini-work stations are kitted out with a water bottle holder and a lamp, with one of her boys taking the whole thing very seriously.

Posting on her own social media, Giovanna revealed her middle son had decided to turn up to ‘school’ wearing a suit.

She captioned the post: "Just when I thought I couldn't love him any more than I already do... he decided to wear a suit jacket, shirt and tie for 'school' today.”

The star added: “The jacket is actually @tomfletcher's from when he was a kid - it's far too big but he doesn't care and it just makes him look even cuter."

