Girls Aloud's Nicola Roberts has £1.25million mansion repossessed after ex-boyfriend stalker hell

The Girls Aloud singer struck a deal with the bank so she could start afresh. Picture: Getty / Instagram

The pop star loses her sprawling Surrey mansion to the bank following a terrifying ordeal with her former partner.

Nicola Roberts has had her £1.25million home repossessed by the bank after failing to secure a new buyer, according to reports.

The Girls Aloud singer, who first moved to the three-bedroom mansion in Weybridge in 2009, is said to have struck up a deal with the bank after she failed to find a buyer – even though she slashed the price to £825,000.

The 34-year-old pop star has been attempting to sell her luxury Surrey home since 2017 but signed off on the repossession so she could finally get rid of the property and start a new life in London.

The mutual agreement meant that Nicola was able to secure her belongings from the penthouse, which featured a walk-in wardrobe and a state-of-the-art gym.

Nicola's home in Weybridge was repossessed after she failed to find a buyer. Picture: Getty

She told The Sun: "It was my decision to go to the bank and ask if they would take the house in exchange for clearing the mortgage.

"I had been trying to sell the house for years, and was so unhappy there that I decided to take the hit financially in order to move on and find a new property away from the bad memories. I’m really happy in my new home now."

The singer was anxious her soldier ex-boyfriend was aware of where she lived. Picture: Getty

Nicola's relocation comes after her ex-boyfriend Carl Davies received a lifetime restraining order for bombarding her with 3,000 messages, which included nasty threats to burn and stab her.

The singer turned fashion icon has since upped sticks and escaped to the city after the former soldier was given a a suspended 15-month prison sentence at Guildford Crown Court.

Reports suggested she was anxious that her ex-parter was aware of where she lived.

Opening up about the horrible ordeal at the time, she admitted she was scared to leave the house to take her dogs for a walk.

In a victim impact statement, Nicola said: "The messages he sent reminded me of all the terrible things that happened when we were together. It was like walking on eggshells and the constant messaging was bringing all those feelings back.

"This is a relationship which ended ten years ago. I should be able to move on from an unhealthy relationship if I want to and that has not been able to happen for me.

"You are too scared to take the dogs out for a walk because, when someone plants vicious seeds, you just imagine every possible outcome."