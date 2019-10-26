Girls Aloud's Nicola Roberts has £1.25million mansion repossessed after ex-boyfriend stalker hell

26 October 2019, 17:32

The Girls Aloud singer struck a deal with the bank so she could start afresh.
The Girls Aloud singer struck a deal with the bank so she could start afresh. Picture: Getty / Instagram

The pop star loses her sprawling Surrey mansion to the bank following a terrifying ordeal with her former partner.

Nicola Roberts has had her £1.25million home repossessed by the bank after failing to secure a new buyer, according to reports.

The Girls Aloud singer, who first moved to the three-bedroom mansion in Weybridge in 2009, is said to have struck up a deal with the bank after she failed to find a buyer – even though she slashed the price to £825,000.

The 34-year-old pop star has been attempting to sell her luxury Surrey home since 2017 but signed off on the repossession so she could finally get rid of the property and start a new life in London.

The mutual agreement meant that Nicola was able to secure her belongings from the penthouse, which featured a walk-in wardrobe and a state-of-the-art gym.

Read more: Kimberley Walsh SLAMS Nadine Coyle's claim Girls Aloud were never friends

Nicola's home in Weybridge was repossessed after she failed to find a buyer.
Nicola's home in Weybridge was repossessed after she failed to find a buyer. Picture: Getty

She told The Sun: "It was my decision to go to the bank and ask if they would take the house in exchange for clearing the mortgage.

"I had been trying to sell the house for years, and was so unhappy there that I decided to take the hit financially in order to move on and find a new property away from the bad memories. I’m really happy in my new home now."

Read more: Cheryl hits back at claims she faked last six months of romance with Liam Payne

The singer was anxious her soldier ex-boyfriend was aware of where she lived.
The singer was anxious her soldier ex-boyfriend was aware of where she lived. Picture: Getty

Nicola's relocation comes after her ex-boyfriend Carl Davies received a lifetime restraining order for bombarding her with 3,000 messages, which included nasty threats to burn and stab her.

The singer turned fashion icon has since upped sticks and escaped to the city after the former soldier was given a a suspended 15-month prison sentence at Guildford Crown Court.

Reports suggested she was anxious that her ex-parter was aware of where she lived.

Read more: Cheryl shares rare footage of son Bear as she spends 36th birthday taking care of him

Opening up about the horrible ordeal at the time, she admitted she was scared to leave the house to take her dogs for a walk.

In a victim impact statement, Nicola said: "The messages he sent reminded me of all the terrible things that happened when we were together. It was like walking on eggshells and the constant messaging was bringing all those feelings back.

"This is a relationship which ended ten years ago. I should be able to move on from an unhealthy relationship if I want to and that has not been able to happen for me.

"You are too scared to take the dogs out for a walk because, when someone plants vicious seeds, you just imagine every possible outcome."

More Celebrities

See more More Celebrities

Courteney Cox has raised eyebrows on social media as she was pictured touching David Beckham's leg.

David Beckham and Courteney Cox cosy up in steamy hot tub snap as fans worry Victoria will be 'fuming'
Louise Redknapp said her separation from ex Jamie was a "sad" time

Louise Redknapp admits she ‘doesn’t know’ what went wrong with Jamie Redknapp marriage as she opens up about split
Stacey has been forced to defend herself from 'mum shamers'

Stacey Solomon forced to defend herself after she’s criticised for weaning baby Rex ‘too early’
Stacey admitted Joe's stopped her from putting a few things on her Instagram

Stacey Solomon reveals she won't let sons have social media and Joe bans some things from her Instagram
Mariah Carey will star in the 2019 Walkers Christmas advert

Mariah Carey bags whopping £9 million deal with Walkers to star in their Christmas adverts

Trending on Heart

The school's decision has left parents in "absolute uproar", according to one mum.

Primary school bans all drinks except water from pupils' packed lunches

Lifestyle

Morrisons have unveiled a Halloween roulette-style pizza where random slices are topped with ghost chillis.

Morrisons launches 'trick or treat' pizza which features hidden ghost chillies 200x hotter than Tabasco

Food & Health

Strictly has been rocked by a voting scandal after Longleat staff were urged to vote for the Viscountess.

Strictly Come Dancing hit by voting scandal as Emma Weymouth’s boss offers to pay for votes

TV & Movies

A scented candle could've ended her life

Woman falls asleep while burning scented candle and medics warn it 'nearly killed her' as soot filled her lungs

Lifestyle

The Strictly Come Dancing songs have been released

Strictly Come Dancing 2019: Halloween week dances revealed including songs from The Addams Family and Ghostbusters

TV & Movies

The offer is available next Monday (28 October)

You can get a free Filoxenia Dinner at The Real Greek next week if your name is Helen or Alexander

Lifestyle