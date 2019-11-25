Gregg Wallace’s wife Anna, 33, to undergo tragic hysterectomy months after welcoming first son

25 November 2019, 14:10 | Updated: 25 November 2019, 14:23

Gregg Wallace has revealed his wife is getting a full hysterectomy next year after suffering with endometriosis.

Masterchef presenter Gregg Wallace and his wife Anna welcomed their baby Sid into the world seven months ago, after struggling to conceive for two years.

But now the couple have been told they won’t be able to have any more children naturally after doctors recommended Anna has a hysterectomy.

Anna, 33, has been told she should have her womb removed ‘early next year’, as well as part of her intestine, after her endometriosis returned following Sid’s birth.

"I've got to have a complete hysterectomy early next year," Anna told OK! Magazine.

"My endometriosis, which I've suffered with all my adult life, returned severely after I had Sid.

Read More: Gregg Wallace, 55, shows off dramatic body transformation following three stone weight loss

“It's so bad I also have to have part of my intestine removed, as it has attacked my bowel too.

“It causes me a lot of pain. It's a big operation and I'll be in hospital for about ten days with three months recovery."

Endometriosis is a condition where the lining of the womb starts to grow in other places, such as the ovaries and fallopian tubes. It can cause severe abdominal pain, heavy periods and fertility struggles.

Read More: ITV release statement after Eamonn Holmes is caught up in race row following Meghan Markle comment

Anna went on to explain that she'll be on hormone replacement therapy permanently as the operation will bring on early menopause.

View this post on Instagram

Swells my heart.

A post shared by Gregg Wallace (@greggawallace) on

Gregg and Anna were unsure whether they’d ever be able to conceive and finally settled on IVF after years of struggling.

But the pair were over the moon when she managed to fall pregnant naturally on holiday last year, with a doctor calling it a ‘miracle’.

"Having a hysterectomy without having already had a child, would have been horrendous," Anna said.

Gregg - who is also dad to 24 year-old Tom and 21 year-old Libby, from his marriage to second wife Denise - added: "I'm not looking forward to Anna having the operation, but I'm looking forward to her being out of pain.”

