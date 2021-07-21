Harry Judd and wife Izzy reveal they are expecting a baby boy in adorable family video

McFly star Harry Judd and his musician wife Izzy have revealed the gender of their third child in a cute Instagram video.

Harry Judd and his wife Izzy have shared an adorable video showing the moment they revealed they were having a baby boy.

The pair already have two children together; five-year-old daughter Lola, and three-year-old son Kit.

But they’re about to add one more to their brood, as they are expecting a baby boy.

Izzy, 37, shared the clip on her Instagram which sees her little ones kissing the sonogram photos of their new sibling.

Harry and Izzy Judd revealed they are expecting a baby boy. Picture: Instagram

Alongside the video, Izzy wrote: “When I was pregnant with Lola, Harry and I decided to leave the gender as a surprise.

“Having gone through so much miracle medical intervention and fertility treatment it felt like this little secret was the one thing we could keep left to nature.

“I loved not knowing and Harry being the person to tell me she was a girl when she was born.”

She continued: “When I was pregnant with Kit we had decided not to find out but then after both thinking that the sonographer gave the game away when he said “sportsman’s legs” we asked them to write the gender down in an envelope, but we never opened the envelope, even though it sat in our kitchen drawer throughout the pregnancy!”

She wrote: “This time around we decided we would like to find out, mainly for Lola & Kit.

“It’s lovely to be able to share this with you. I’ve loved not knowing and knowing, how about you?”

The proud mum then shared a snap of the family with a caption reading: “Thank you for your kind messages from our video last night 💙 little boy, we can’t wait to meet you!”

Harry then commented: “Lola still the only Mcfly baby girl, “While Catherine Tyldesley said: “Cuteness overload! 😍😍😍😍.”

And fans were just as excited, with someone else saying: “OMG!!! That’s is so lovely Izzy! The Judds are always melting my heart 🤧 Congratulations 💙💙💙”.

Izzy Judd is expecting a baby boy. Picture: Instagram

And another wrote: “Congratulations sooo beautiful 😍😍xxxxx”

This comes after the couple shared the adorable moment they told their kids they would be having another child.

In the clip, the little ones can be seen sat on their mum’s lap as they read the note from dad Harry.

The message read: “To Lola and Kit, Lola you are going to be a big sister again!

“Kit you are going to be a big brother! Mummy has a baby in her tummy, Love Mummy and Daddy.”