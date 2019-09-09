Hilary Duff just revealed something devastating about the Lizzie McGuire reboot

9 September 2019, 16:06

Hilary Duff has spilled some details about the upcoming reboot
Hilary Duff has spilled some details about the upcoming reboot. Picture: PA/Disney

The Lizzie McGuire reboot is coming soon to Disney+

In case you missed the most exciting news of the year - Lizzie McGuire is returning to our screens imminently in a Disney+ reboot of the much-loved noughties show.

The series, which originally aired between 2001 and 2004, starred Hilary Duff as teenager Lizzie and told the story of her high school life and friends Gordo and Miranda.

Lizzie was last on-screen in The Lizzie Mcguire movie
Lizzie was last on-screen in The Lizzie Mcguire movie. Picture: Getty

The reboot will explore the life of the now-30-year-old Lizzie, who is living her dream and working as an apprentice interior designer in New York City.

Lizzie's last screened appearance was in the Lizzie McGuire movie, which ended with her getting together with Gordo.

However, fans of the couple will be disappointed - as Hilary Duff has revealed that Lizzie is now engaged to someone else.

In an interview with Vulture, she revealed that her and Gordo's platonic friendship was 'what was so good' about the series.

Lizzie McGuire is returning to our screens
Lizzie McGuire is returning to our screens. Picture: PA

She said: “You know what, I don’t know if I was as devastated by that. I feel like them [Lizzie and Gordo] not being together is what was so good.

“It’s that one person that you’re like, 'Was he the one? Is it ever going to be?' You’re always kind of wondering. We wanted it to hurt everyone a little bit, and it’ll continue to hurt."

She also added that she hoped Gordo, played by Adam Lamberg, will make a comeback.

"I really hope he’s going to be involved," she said. "We’ve been planning out the season and coming up with what everything looks like, and it’s so important for him to be there for part of it."

