Holly Willoughby shares rare family snap with husband Dan Baldwin to celebrate anniversary

Holly Willoughby has paid tribute to her husband on their anniversary. Picture: Getty

The This Morning host rarely posts photos of her family to social media

Holly Willoughby has shared an adorable photo of her and her husband Dan Baldwin on their wedding day in celebration of their 12th anniversary.

She captioned the snap "12 years of ❤️...", and many celebs and fans rushed to the comment section to offer their congratulations.

Emma Bunton wrote: "Just so gorgeous!".

Keith Lemon added: "Massive congratulations x".

And Marvin Humes said: "Happy Anniversary love birds ❤️".

Holly married TV producer Dan back in 2007 when she was 26, and the pair have three children together - Belle, Harry and Chester.

Dan works as an executive producer on Celebrity Juice, where Holly is a team captain.

Holly and Dan have been married since 2007. Picture: Getty

Holly opened up about their marriage in an interview with the Guardian last year, saying: "We had this ridiculous friendship.

"It went from not knowing each other, to being the best of friends. I adored him.

"Didn’t fancy him, he didn’t fancy me. There was one moment when we cheersed, and I just looked at him, and went 'Oh my God, I fancy him'. And that was it."