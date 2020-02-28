Holly Willoughby begs fans for help after daughter Belle loses her favourite teddy

Holly Willoughby has reached out to her fans. Picture: Instagram

Holly Willoughby's daughter has misplaced her 'best friend' Ted.

Holly Willoughby has reached out to her fans after her daughter lost a cuddly bear.

The This Morning presenter shared a photo of her eight-year-old cosying up to caramel coloured teddy ‘Ted’ as she explained what had happened.

“Help... we’ve had that nightmare moment where Belle has lost her favourite ‘Ted’,” she said.

“He is an old @arsenal teddy and had an Arsenal badge with a year on his foot... I wish I had a better photo! I’ve searched everywhere and also online for a replacement…”

Reaching out to her 6.4million followers, she said: “Can anyone help? Have you seen him, Have you got the same bear at home that you may not need anymore, can I buy a replacement somewhere?.”

She added: “Poor Belle is so sad to loose her best friend ...😥 Thank you xxx”

And parents were quick to comment on the snap, with one writing: “This is heartbreaking! I’ve had the same thing happen to my son before and it literally feels like you’ve lost a part of the family. Hope you find what you’re looking for xx”

“Really really wish I had one... hope she finds it or at least replace him, so sorry for Belle🥺❤ Good luck,” said another, while a third added: “Aww holly that is so sad.”

Luckily, Holly managed to track down the sweet teddy very quickly, and Ted was found at Soho Farmhouse.

In another post, she wrote: "Insta you are amazing... Ted’s been found!!! He had decided to stay on after my birthday weekend away but is now ready to come home... Thank you for all your help and lovely messages... and a huge huge thank you to @sohofarmhouse for finding him!!!! Can’t wait to tell Belle after school..."

This comes after the mum-of-three whisked Belle and her other two children - Harry, 10, and Chester, 5, - away on a luxurious skiing holiday with husband Dan Baldwin.

During the half-term break, the 39-year-old shared adorable videos of the whole family taking to the slopes.

In one clip, Holly wrote: “Chester… Nutmegged by my own son”.

And fans couldn’t get enough of Chester’s skills, flocking to the comments to praise him.

One fan wrote: "Beautiful mother-daughter moment, lovely photo to cherish."

"No better love than the love for your children,” said another, while a third posted: "Such beauty the pair of you. Takes after her mummy.”