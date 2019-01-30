Holly Willoughby's blue tartan dress from This Morning revealed

Holly Willoughby wore Zara on This Morning today. Picture: ITV/Instagram/Zara

The ITV presenter wore a beautiful high street look as she interviewed Vicky Pattinson on This Morning today.

Holly Willoughby is great at showing off her daily This Morning outfits on her Instagram account.

Admittedly, they aren't always the most affordable of clothes but on the odd occasion that Holly does rock something from the high street you can bet that it will soon be a sell out.

However, sadly this particular dress is a last season product and no longer in stock on the Zara website.

But this isn't the first time this dress has been seen during the daytime on ITV as it was previously worn by Lorraine Kelly back in December.

Come to think of it - its is a very Christmassy number!

The Zara dress would have set you back £79.99 when it was in stock but if you want to get a similar tartan look there is no shortage of it on the high street right now.

Holly paired the gorgeous short sleeve a-line number with her staple black court shoes from L.K Bennett.