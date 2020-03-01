Holly Willoughby Dancing On Ice dress: Phillip Schofield's co-star wows in nude bedazzled gown for semi finals

Holly Willoughby looked incredible in the nude gown. Picture: Instagram/Holly Willoughby

By Alice Dear

Holly Willoughby pulled out all the stops for the semi finals of Dancing On Ice 2020.

Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield returned to the ice on Sunday for the penultimate episode of Dancing On Ice.

The star, who also hosts This Morning alongside Phil, looked stunning for the show in a nude gown, finished with gorgeous bedazzlements.

READ MORE: Dancing On Ice’s Matt Evers defends Lisa George’s ‘tough working schedule’ on Corrie after she’s voted off

The nude dress, which has flecks of gold on it, showed off the TV star's incredible figure.

Dancing On Ice fans loved Holly Willoughby's semi finals look. Picture: ITV

The dress is by designer Lihi Hod, while her jewels were by Fabergé and shoes by Stuart Weitzman.

Holly finished the look off by wearing her hair up in a soft and natural bun.

The star shared a sneak peek of her gown on Instagram before the show, and fans and friends were quick to compliment the ensemble.

One fan commented: "Dress is spectacular", while another added: "You look sensational".

READ MORE: Who is Dan Whiston? Dancing On Ice creative director's age, role and career revealed