Holly Willoughby involved in another diet pill Facebook SCAM

Holly Willoughby has slimmed down over the past two years. Picture: PA

By Alice Dear

This Morning’s Holly Willoughby has been caught up in another diet pill scam after losing weight.

Holly Willoughby has gradually slimmed down over the past two years, but has previously refused to speak about her diet and exercise regimes.

The This Morning star has since fallen victim to Facebook advertisement scams claiming she used diet pills to lose weight.

Now, another scandal has popped up on the social media site, and fans are not happy.

According to The Sun, Holly’s name and pictures have been used to advertise websites called Exercise Tips and Mister Flapjack, who sell a fat burning medication called Purefit Keto.

Holly Willoughby has never spoken about how she lost weight. Picture: Instagram/Holly Willoughby

In the adverts, a picture of Holly has been used, with the caption: “Holly’s decision has gone sensational. Her family and fans are worried now.”

The main post is titled: “Is this still the same Holly that you used to know?”

Another post shows a picture with Holly and her Mum, a picture of the pills and an image of Holly crying with the title: “Holly admits: My mom was terrified.”

Above the post was a quote – they falsely claim has come from Holly - reading: “My mother was truly worried, even though I kept on telling her that this is actually good for me…”

The false website claims the TV presenter lost weight using the pills. Picture: Instagram/Holly Willoughby

When visiting the Mister Flapjack website, they have set up a fake BBC news article, with the headline: “Holly Willoughby’s family worried that she's 'losing weight too fast' after taking controversial new 'skinny-pill.”

In the fake article, they use false quotes from the TV presenter such as: “I knew dropping my weight was going to be tough but I knew there had to be an easy solution.”

They even bring Dr Christian into the article, falsely claiming he endorsed the dieting pills.

It reads: “I did some research and stumbled upon Dr. Christian talk about PureFit Keto on his show 'Embarrassing Bodies'.

“I decided it couldn't hurt to try and what happened to me was unbelievable.”