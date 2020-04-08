Holly Willoughby proves she dyes her own hair with box dye in at-home tutorial during lockdown

8 April 2020, 12:55

Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

This Morning's Holly Willoughby has shown fans how she's keeping her hair fresh during the lockdown.

Holly Willoughby, 39, has proven to fans she dyes her own hair at home using a box dye, after many people failed to believe her beauty admission.

The This Morning host took to Instagram this week to reveal how she touches up her roots using the Garnier Nutrisse Creme 10.01 'Natural Baby Blonde' shade, which she is the face of.

Explaining in the video, the mother-of-three said she would show fans how she touches up her roots at home after her children told her her brunette hair was coming back.

This Morning's Holly Willoughby showed fans how she touches up her roots at home
This Morning's Holly Willoughby showed fans how she touches up her roots at home. Picture: Instagram/Holly Willoughby

"It's one of those things where no one believes I colour my own hair, I do, I do it all the time", she said, "it saves me so much time sitting in the salon, so I do it at home."

Phillip Schofield's co-star was quick to mention to fans that this is the way she does it, and it works for her, even if it isn't the most professional way to apply the dye.

She said: "This is my way of doing it, just to stress, there will be people watching saying 'she's not doing it right!', well it works for me, and my hair hasn't fallen out yet and it's not a complete disaster."

Holly Willoughby used her Garnier Nutrisse Creme shade to touch up her roots amid the lockdown
Holly Willoughby used her Garnier Nutrisse Creme shade to touch up her roots amid the lockdown. Picture: Instagram/Holly Willoughby

Holly continued to talk fans through her routine, which includes squeezing the dye down the root of her hair, and then using gloved hands to massage it in.

The TV star separates her hair on each side until they are covered, before moving on the back which she hilariously said: "I can't see what's going on around the back, so what I can't see won't necessarily hurt."

Holly Willoughby revealed the amazing results after just 25 minutes
Holly Willoughby revealed the amazing results after just 25 minutes. Picture: Instagram/Holly Willoughby

After applying the dye to the roots at the back, Holly leaves the dye in for 25 minutes before shampooing and conditioning with the conditioner that comes with the dye.

At the end, Holly's roots were completely covered, with her telling fans: "No roots, no disasters, no greys, so there you go. That's how I colour my hair."

The star did warn anyone who is using the product to of course do a patch test before using the dye as everyone's skin reacts differently.

