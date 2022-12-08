Shock moment Holly Willoughby falls backwards down stairs in Celebrity Juice accident

8 December 2022, 08:17

A first look clip at the final Celebrity Juice episode sees Holly Willoughby falling down the stairs.

Holly Willoughby was left shocked when she tumbled backwards in front of the Celebrity Juice audience.

The This Morning host could have seriously injured herself after she fell down the stairs and ended up on the floor.

During the last ever episode of the game show, 41-year-old Holly was trying to grab a piece of cardboard from Fearne Cotton.

But as she was charging back to the desk, she lost her footing and fell.

Holly Willoughby ended up on the floor during Celebrity Juice
Holly Willoughby ended up on the floor during Celebrity Juice. Picture: ITV

Cameras captured the moment as her co-stars rushed to help her get up off the steps.

The final episode of Celebrity Juice will air tonight - Thursday 8th December - on ITV2 and will also star the likes of Emily Atack, Will Mellor, Joey Essex and Maya Jama.

Opening up about filming the last show after 26 series, Keith Lemon - aka comedian Leigh Francis - said the episode will be fun, but did get emotional.

"It’s a lot of fun and I got a bit emotional at the end,” he said.

"I don’t think that bit is in. I was in like some kind of emotional bubble. It was a bit like a dream, but I was trying to cherish the day.

Emily Atack and Will Mellor were shocked to see Holly Willoughby fall
Emily Atack and Will Mellor were shocked to see Holly Willoughby fall. Picture: ITV

"I came off stage and just hugged my wife and teared up. It’s making me tear up now just thinking about it. It was a great ending and we just played all the classic games.

"And of course, there was a T-Rex there! Gotta have a T-Rex on ya last show haven’t you? And do ya know what I thought I’d be cool about it.

"It ran for a long time and came to its natural end. I’d love to do the odd special or some kind of live thing that’s in a similar vein to Juice. It was so fun. But who knows?"

