Holly Willoughby shares rare picture of children Belle and Harry on the beach as her holiday comes to an end

Holly Willoughby has been enjoying the summer with her family. Picture: Holly Willoughby/Instagram

By Alice Dear

Holly Willoughby has been off vacationing with her family and friends this summer, leaving This Morning hosting duties to the likes of Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes.

Holly Willoughby, 38, has been enjoying a long seven week break from This Morning over the summer, spending her time mostly on holiday with friends and family.

Phillip Schofield’s co-star has been in Portugal with her husband, Dan Baldwin, and three children – Harry, Belle and Chester – for some time now, but is set to return to reality on 2nd September for This Morning.

Marking the end of the summer, Holly treated fans to a rare picture of her children on the beach.

Belle and Harry, Holly's eldest children, played on the beach in the snap. Picture: Instagram/Holly Willoughby

In the sweet image, Holly’s eldest children Harry and Belle can be seen running into the sea, as they enjoy the sun and blue skies.

Holly captioned the image with: “Well that was lovely…”, followed by the hashtag #brotherandsister.

Although Holly and Phil haven’t been working together for almost two months now, the TV duo enjoyed some time on holiday together when their families met up in Portugal.

Earlier in the summer, Holly shared a picture of herself and her family enjoying some time at sea on a yacht.

Earlier in the summer, Holly shared a picture of herself and her family enjoying some time at sea on a yacht. Picture: Holly Willoughby/Instagram

The blonde beauty looked amazing in a white swimsuit as she held on to the side of the boat.

Another sneak peek into her family holiday also showed her youngest, Chester, showing off his swimming skills.