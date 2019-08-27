Holly Willoughby shares adorable rare video of son Chester, 4, swimming

Holly Willoughby has shared an adorable video of her son Chester. Picture: Instagram

Holly rarely shares images of her three children on social media

Holly Willoughby has shared a video of her four-year-old son Chester showing off some impressive swimming skills.

The This Morning presenter, 38, posted the clip to Instagram - and it shows Chester swimming in the pool on holiday.

She captioned the adorable video: "Chester" alongside a fish emoji.

Holly and her family are enjoying the last few days of their summer holiday in Portugal before she returns to work on This Morning.

It was recently reported that Holly and Phillip Schofield are being lined up to replace The Jeremy Kyle Show, which was axed earlier this year following the death of a guest, in an extended This Morning slot.

The new longer show would see the hosts reading out viewers' "funny letters and emails", according to a report by the Mirror.

ITV bosses are reportedly planning to make mornings "more of a live event", with a 30 minute news bulletin kicking off the day at 6am, followed by Good Morning Britain at 6:30am.

Piers Morgan and Susanna Reid would then hand over to Lorraine Kelly at 9am, before Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield took over at 10am.

A proposal given to an ITV focus group reads: “From crying with laughter at naughty pictures innocent kids have drawn to recalling personal funny and relatable anecdotes.

“Nothing is off limits as they talk about the stories and pictures of the day that have grabbed their attention.

“The show would have more interaction between the end of each show and a smoother handover between presenters into the next show.

“Eg. Lorraine may chat with Phil and Holly to hand over each day.”