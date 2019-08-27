Holly Willoughby shares adorable rare video of son Chester, 4, swimming

27 August 2019, 16:05

Holly Willoughby has shared an adorable video of her son Chester
Holly Willoughby has shared an adorable video of her son Chester. Picture: Instagram

Holly rarely shares images of her three children on social media

Holly Willoughby has shared a video of her four-year-old son Chester showing off some impressive swimming skills.

The This Morning presenter, 38, posted the clip to Instagram - and it shows Chester swimming in the pool on holiday.

She captioned the adorable video: "Chester" alongside a fish emoji.

Holly and her family are enjoying the last few days of their summer holiday in Portugal before she returns to work on This Morning.

It was recently reported that Holly and Phillip Schofield are being lined up to replace The Jeremy Kyle Show, which was axed earlier this year following the death of a guest, in an extended This Morning slot.

The new longer show would see the hosts reading out viewers' "funny letters and emails", according to a report by the Mirror.

ITV bosses are reportedly planning to make mornings "more of a live event", with a 30 minute news bulletin kicking off the day at 6am, followed by Good Morning Britain at 6:30am.

Piers Morgan and Susanna Reid would then hand over to Lorraine Kelly at 9am, before Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield took over at 10am.

A proposal given to an ITV focus group reads: “From crying with laughter at naughty pictures innocent kids have drawn to recalling personal funny and relatable anecdotes.

View this post on Instagram

Little piece of heaven... ✨

A post shared by Holly Willoughby (@hollywilloughby) on

“Nothing is off limits as they talk about the stories and pictures of the day that have grabbed their attention.

“The show would have more interaction between the end of each show and a smoother handover between presenters into the next show.

“Eg. Lorraine may chat with Phil and Holly to hand over each day.”

More Celebrities

See more More Celebrities

Nadia has been pictured sobbing following a public feud with her sister

Nadia Sawalha pictured sobbing in husband's arms as feud with sister Julia continues
Binky Felstead has gone public with her new boyfriend

Binky Felstead goes public with new boyfriend Max Darnton

Theo Campbell has gone blind in one eye

Love Island star Theo Campbell reveals he's gone BLIND in one eye following freak accident
Simon Cowell has debuted a huge weight loss recently

Simon Cowell looks slimmer than ever as he reveals secret to 20lbs weight loss
The Hollywood actor has donated a huge amount of funds to help

Amazon fires: Leonardo DiCaprio donates $5m to tackle rainforest blaze

Trending on Heart

Rahul Mandal won The Great British Bake Off in 2018

Who won Bake Off 2018 and what are finalists Rahul, Ruby and Kim Joy up to now?

TV & Movies

Noel admitted he felt like a therapist

Paul Hollywood leaves Great British Bake Off contestants in tears after 'having a go' at them

TV & Movies

Royal Mint meeting notes reveal they blocked Enid Blyton commemorative coins

Enid Blyton coins BLOCKED by Royal Mint over author's 'racist and homophobic views'

News

Essex beaches were evacuated

Essex beach-goers struck by mysterious illness as 150 people start vomiting and suffer breathing difficulties

Lifestyle

A top jeweller has revealed how you can get the perfect fit

Top jeweller reveals how to measure your engagement ring finger at home

Weddings

Will Hunter Owen kill Whitney on her wedding day?

EastEnders spoilers: Whitney Dean faces wedding day hell as Hunter Owen kills again?

TV & Movies