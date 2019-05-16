'Devastated' Jeremy Kyle speaks for the first time since 'suicide' show axed

Jeremy Kyle has spoken out after the cancellation of his show. Picture: ITV

By Emma Gritt

The ITV chat show has been cancelled after guest Steve Dymond, 63, was found dead a week after failing a lie detector.

Jeremy Kyle has broken his silence after ITV scrapped his controversial chat show after a former guest took his own life.

The dad-of-four, 53, found himself at the centre of a media storm after Steve Dymond, 63, took his own life after appearing on his show.

On Monday ITV announced that the show had been suspended pending an investigation, before announcing that the they had decided to permanently cancel the long-running daytime show yesterday.

Jeremy Kyle has been a regular on ITV Daytime for 14 years. Picture: Getty

In a statement to The Sun, Jeremy said: "Myself and the production team I worked with for the last 14 years are all utterly devastated by the recent events.

"Our thoughts and sympathies are with Steve's family at this incredibly sad time."

A series of lurid claims have since emerged about the backstage practices on the rowdy chat show.

These include a former producer claiming lie detector results were rigged to create maximum drama, guests claiming that they were given extra 'storylines' to up the tension, and further claims that producers made up lies about the people on the show to trigger arguments.

Yesterday outraged fans called for Love Island to be cancelled after two previous contestants took their their own life within the last year.

However, ITV confirmed the show would run as usual.