'Devastated' Jeremy Kyle speaks for the first time since 'suicide' show axed

16 May 2019, 06:59 | Updated: 16 May 2019, 08:54

Jeremy Kyle has spoken out after the cancellation of his show
Jeremy Kyle has spoken out after the cancellation of his show. Picture: ITV

By Emma Gritt

The ITV chat show has been cancelled after guest Steve Dymond, 63, was found dead a week after failing a lie detector.

Jeremy Kyle has broken his silence after ITV scrapped his controversial chat show after a former guest took his own life.

The dad-of-four, 53, found himself at the centre of a media storm after Steve Dymond, 63, took his own life after appearing on his show.

On Monday ITV announced that the show had been suspended pending an investigation, before announcing that the they had decided to permanently cancel the long-running daytime show yesterday.

Jeremy Kyle has been a regular on ITV Daytime for 14 years
Jeremy Kyle has been a regular on ITV Daytime for 14 years. Picture: Getty

In a statement to The Sun, Jeremy said: "Myself and the production team I worked with for the last 14 years are all utterly devastated by the recent events.

"Our thoughts and sympathies are with Steve's family at this incredibly sad time."

A series of lurid claims have since emerged about the backstage practices on the rowdy chat show.

These include a former producer claiming lie detector results were rigged to create maximum drama, guests claiming that they were given extra 'storylines' to up the tension, and further claims that producers made up lies about the people on the show to trigger arguments.

Yesterday outraged fans called for Love Island to be cancelled after two previous contestants took their their own life within the last year.

However, ITV confirmed the show would run as usual.

More TV & Movies

See more More TV & Movies

The new season is right around the corner

When is Black Mirror season 5 released on Netflix and how many episodes has Charlie Brooker written?
Andrew Scott played the "hot priest" in Fleabag

Who is Andrew Scott? Hot priest in Fleabag and British actor who’s appearing in Black Mirror
ITV viewers were not happy with last night's show

The Chase viewers left furious as contestant arrogantly dances around the studio
Love Island’s Jess and Dom expecting a baby as star announces she is pregnant

Love Island’s Jess and Dom expecting a baby as star announces she is pregnant
Jonida Maliqi is representing Abania in this year's Eurovision

Who is Jonida Maliqi? Meet Abania's 2019 Eurovision entry who will be performing 'Ktheju tokës'

Trending on Heart

For only 87p your baby will sleep through the night

Mums rave over 87p bubble bath helps babies sleep through the night

Lifestyle

These are the baby names most likely to make them millionaires

These are the baby names most likely to make them millionaires

Lifestyle

Dogs can now enjoy the sun on their own lounger

You can now buy a sun lounger for your dog and it's only £14.99

Lifestyle

Parents will pay an eye-watering amount for their kids extracurricular activities

After school clubs are costing parents £28k - and most people don't even realise

Lifestyle

New couples spend hundreds more a month on each other than settled down couples do

Brand new relationships will cost you £245 a month more than settling down

Lifestyle