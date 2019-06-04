Where is Holly Willoughby's outfit from today? How to get the This Morning host's midi shirt dress

4 June 2019, 10:01

Here's where you can get Holly's outfit from
Here's where you can get Holly's outfit from. Picture: Instagram
Naomi Bartram

By Naomi Bartram

Holly's tea dress is giving us serious summer vibes.

While Holly Willoughby loves a high street bargain, she opted for something much more big-budget on This Morning today.

Her feminine outfit consists of a very expensive floral dress from British designer Anna Mason which comes in at £725.

The statement dress features a collar, wrap around tie and frill detailing around the hem.

Holly also recycled her sophisticated Gianvito Rossi heels from yesterday's show, which are priced at £535.

Naturally, fans love the summer look, with one writing: "This dress looks nice!!!"

Another said: "Gorgeous Holly," and a third simply added: "Stunning."

How long has Holly Willoughby been presenting This Morning?

Following her success as a presenter on Dancing On Ice, Holly was brought in to replace Ferne Britton on This Morning in 2009 alongside Phillip Schofield.

The pair have been working on the show ever since from Monday to Thursday, while Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes take over on a Friday.

This Stella shirt dress is from Anna Mason
This Stella shirt dress is from Anna Mason. Picture: Anna Mason

Read More: Holly Willoughby speaks out on weight loss: 'It's personal'

Does Holly Willoughby have any fashion deals?

Holly was unveiled as the new face of Marks and Spencer's fashion campaign back in September 2018.

As the retailer’s brand ambassador, the I’m a Celebrity host originally picked out a selection of “must-haves” from the autumn collection which went on sale on 27 September.

The star was back in February with her latest picks from their denim collection including button-through skirts and boiler suits.

What are Holly’s style tips?

Speaking after her partnership with M&S, Holly revealed the key to staying so effortlessly stylish.

"I've got to be comfortable," she confessed.

"Gone are the days where I'll put something on and be forever tucking it in or pulling it down. I can't bear that – it drives me bananas. There is not enough time in the day to tuck yourself in 50,000 times."

She also warned her fans ‘not to get hung up on sizes’, explaining: “Sometimes you'll find that even though you're a 12, you'll put on a jumper and it will be cut big and boxy, and you might think ‘I love this, but I'm going to wear it in a 10 or an 8 and then I'm going to tuck it in.’ So, ignore sizes and just try stuff on: wear it how you want to wear it, not how the size dictates.”

Who is Holly Willoughby’s stylist?

Angie Smith is an English celebrity and red carpet stylist and has been in charge of Holly’s style for over three years.

As well as Holly, she also chooses outfits for the likes of Rochelle Humes, Laura Whitmore and Christine Lampard.

Her website reads: "Angie Smith is a trusted and sought-after fashion and celebrity stylist who is known for her clean and timeless style that regularly sees her clients on ‘best dressed’ lists across many media titles."

Opening up about Holly’s changing style, Angie previously told the Daily Mail: "Holly was open to new ideas.

"The main thing I wanted to do was get her into more colour – so we tried everything on and went from there. I remember her saying, 'I’ve had my kids. I just need to change it up.'"

More Celebrities

See more More Celebrities

Gemma Collins has hit back in a fiery Instagram post

Gemma Collins furiously denies using diet pills for dramatic weight loss
Katie Price has been given a restraining order

Katie Price given restraining order after four letter rant outside her kids' school
Kylie opened up about her 15-month-old

Kylie Jenner reveals daughter Stormi was hospitalised after scary allergic reaction
Holly Willoughby is back this week

Where is Holly Willoughby's outfit from today? How to get the This Morning host's floral summer dress
Joe Swash has been criticised for his latest Instagram post

New dad Joe Swash accused of 'snubbing' Stacey Solomon by callous trolls

Trending on Heart

Anton Danyluk is entering the Love Island villa... will he break a few hearts?

Who is Anton Danyluk? Scottish Love Island contestant caught in 'racism' row

TV & Movies

Where is this 80s pattern from?

Iconic 1980s pattern goes viral as NO ONE can remember where it’s from - can you?

Lifestyle

These three tipples would go splendidly with a light tonic

Best fruity gins for World Gin Day

Food & Health

ITV2 paid tribute to Mike on Love Island

Love Island viewers ‘in tears’ over touching tribute to Mike Thalassitis after tragic death

TV & Movies

Viewers were baffled by Lucie's word 'bev' during the first episode

Love Island viewers baffled over Lucie Donlan's 'bev' catchphrase

TV & Movies

Love Island viewers convinced Lucie Donlan is child star from Bridge to Terabithi, but did the surfer star in the 2007 film?

Love Island viewers convinced Lucie Donlan is child star from Bridge to Terabithia, but did the surfer star in the 2007 film?

TV & Movies