Where's Holly Willoughby's outfit from today? Get her Warehouse dress and LK Bennett boots as seen on This Morning

2 April 2019, 10:36 | Updated: 2 April 2019, 10:37

Holly Willoughby looked amazing for Tuesday's This Morning
Holly Willoughby looked amazing for Tuesday's This Morning. Picture: Instagram/Holly Willoughby
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

Where's Holly Willoughby's outfit from today? Outfit details revealed.

Holly Willoughby teamed a Warehouse dress with LK Bennett boots for Tuesday's This Morning.

Phillip Schofield's co-star looked stunning as usual in the navy mini dress, showing off her killer pins.

The dress is a bargain piece from high street shop Warehouse.

The Horseshoe Print Skirt Dress was £49, but is now in the sale for only £18.

The dress is only £18 from Warehouse
The dress is only £18 from Warehouse. Picture: Warehouse

The star accessorised the look with a simple pair of black ankle boots from LK Bennett.

Holly wore her hair in a natural wave for the show, rocking a natural makeup look.

READ NOW: Holly Willoughby left in TEARS over April Fools prank on This Morning

