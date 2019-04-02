Where's Holly Willoughby's outfit from today? Get her Warehouse dress and LK Bennett boots as seen on This Morning
Holly Willoughby teamed a Warehouse dress with LK Bennett boots for Tuesday's This Morning.
Phillip Schofield's co-star looked stunning as usual in the navy mini dress, showing off her killer pins.
The dress is a bargain piece from high street shop Warehouse.
The Horseshoe Print Skirt Dress was £49, but is now in the sale for only £18.
The star accessorised the look with a simple pair of black ankle boots from LK Bennett.
Holly wore her hair in a natural wave for the show, rocking a natural makeup look.
