Where's Holly Willoughby's outfit from today? Get her Warehouse dress and LK Bennett boots as seen on This Morning

Holly Willoughby teamed a Warehouse dress with LK Bennett boots for Tuesday's This Morning.

Phillip Schofield's co-star looked stunning as usual in the navy mini dress, showing off her killer pins.

The dress is a bargain piece from high street shop Warehouse.

The Horseshoe Print Skirt Dress was £49, but is now in the sale for only £18.

The dress is only £18 from Warehouse. Picture: Warehouse

The star accessorised the look with a simple pair of black ankle boots from LK Bennett.

Holly wore her hair in a natural wave for the show, rocking a natural makeup look.

