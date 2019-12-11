Holly Willoughby's This Morning outfit today: How to get her £170 checkered pencil skirt from Maje Paris

11 December 2019, 09:58

Holly Willoughby's skirt is Maje Paris
Holly Willoughby's skirt is Maje Paris. Picture: Instagram/Maje Paris
Naomi Bartram

By Naomi Bartram

Check out where to get Holly's winter outfit from today...

Holly Willoughby has treated us to a truly festive outfit on This Morning today.

Opting for an asymmetrical checkered pencil skirt, it features fancy buttons at the sides and invisible zipper at back.

The chic midi is currently in the sale for £167.2 from Maje Paris, down from £209. It comes in sizes 6-14.

Meanwhile, the mum-of-three has glammed up her look by pairing it with a pearl embellished knit sweater adorned with diamonds.

Holly's jumper is from And Other Stories, priced at £85 and comes in sizes XS to L.

How long has Holly Willoughby been presenting This Morning?

Following her success as a presenter on Dancing On Ice, Holly was brought in to replace Ferne Britton on This Morning in 2009 alongside Phillip Schofield.

The pair have been working on the show ever since from Monday to Thursday, while Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes take over on a Friday.

The presenting duo also take the summer school holidays off , as well as half terms and Christmas. While they're away the likes of Rochelle Humes, Rylan Clark-Neal Richard Madeley and Mark Wright have all stepped in.

Maje Paris is selling for £167.20
Maje Paris is selling for £167.20. Picture: Maje Paris

Read More: Holly Willoughby speaks out on weight loss: 'It's personal'

Does Holly Willoughby have any fashion deals?

Holly was unveiled as the face of Marks and Spencer's fashion campaign back in September 2018.

As the retailer’s brand ambassador, the I’m a Celebrity host originally picked out a selection of “must-haves” from the autumn collection which went on sale on 27 September.

The star was back this summer with her fifth collection with the brand called 'Holly Loves'.

The This Morning star announced the news on her Instagram feed back in July, writing: "So excited to announce the launch of my new #Hollyloves edit with @marksandspencer ... so many beautiful items and you can get them in store or online on the 18th of July ...

“There’s even another jumpsuit of dreams in the mix... will post pictures when I can reveal all!"

What are Holly’s style tips?

Speaking after her partnership with M&S, Holly revealed the key to staying so effortlessly stylish."

I've got to be comfortable," she confessed.

"Gone are the days where I'll put something on and be forever tucking it in or pulling it down. I can't bear that – it drives me bananas. There is not enough time in the day to tuck yourself in 50,000 times."

She also warned her fans ‘not to get hung up on sizes’, explaining: “Sometimes you'll find that even though you're a 12, you'll put on a jumper and it will be cut big and boxy, and you might think ‘I love this, but I'm going to wear it in a 10 or an 8 and then I'm going to tuck it in.’

"So, ignore sizes and just try stuff on: wear it how you want to wear it, not how the size dictates.”

Who is Holly Willoughby’s stylist?

Angie Smith is an English celebrity and red carpet stylist and has been in charge of Holly’s style for over three years.

As well as Holly, she also chooses outfits for the likes of Rochelle Humes, Laura Whitmore and Christine Lampard.Her website reads: "Angie Smith is a trusted and sought-after fashion and celebrity stylist who is known for her clean and timeless style that regularly sees her clients on ‘best dressed’ lists across many media titles.

"Opening up about Holly’s changing style, Angie previously told the Daily Mail: "Holly was open to new ideas.

"The main thing I wanted to do was get her into more colour – so we tried everything on and went from there. I remember her saying, 'I’ve had my kids. I just need to change it up.'"

