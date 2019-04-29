Where is Holly Willoughby's outfit from? Get the This Morning presenter’s floral French Connection dress

29 April 2019, 09:56

Holly Willoughby opted for a fun summery look
Holly Willoughby opted for a fun summery look. Picture: Holly Willoughby/Instagram
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

Holly Willoughby looked sensational for Monday’s This Morning.

Holly Willoughby joined Phillip Schofield on Monday morning for ITV’s This Morning.

The TV presenter looked stylish as always for the show, teaming a floral dress with a waist belt and matching heels.

The blonde beauty kept her makeup simple and her hair in a soft wave for the show.

Holly Willoughby's dress is by French Connection
Holly Willoughby's dress is by French Connection. Picture: French Connection

Where is Holly Willoughby’s This Morning outfit from?

Holly’s dress is a summer piece by French Connection.

The dress is called the Eden Georgette Belted Dress, and is still in stock online for £85.

The TV star added purple belt to show off her tiny waist.

Holly finished off the look with a pair of court heels from designer Gianvito Rossi.

