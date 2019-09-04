Where is Holly Willoughby's outfit from today? How to get the This Morning host's denim midi skirt and matching shirt

4 September 2019, 10:04

Holly looked stunning on This Morning today
Holly looked stunning on This Morning today. Picture: Instagram
Naomi Bartram

By Naomi Bartram

Holly Willoughby is embracing the changing weather in her autumn outfit today.

Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield are celebrating ten years on our telly screens together, and Holly looked just as amazing as ever.

The 38-year-old chose a denim midi skirt from Essentiel Antwerp complete with flattering swishing panels which comes in at £155.

She paired this with a denim long-sleeve shirt from J Crew which will set you back £87, along with some staple nude heels from Gianvito Rossi priced at £535..

Taking to Instagram, Holly shared a photo of the chic look, and obviously fans couldn't wait to comment.

"Stunning Holly", commented one, while another added: "Skirt of my absolute dreams 💙," and a third said: "Love it 💕"

How long has Holly Willoughby been presenting This Morning?

Following her success as a presenter on Dancing On Ice, Holly was brought in to replace Ferne Britton on This Morning in 2009 alongside Phillip Schofield.

The pair have been working on the show ever since from Monday to Thursday, while Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes take over on a Friday.

The panel skirt costs £155 from Essentiel Antwerp
The panel skirt costs £155 from Essentiel Antwerp. Picture: Essentiel Antwerp

Read More: Holly Willoughby speaks out on weight loss: 'It's personal'

Does Holly Willoughby have any fashion deals?

Holly was unveiled as the new face of Marks and Spencer's fashion campaign back in September 2018.

As the retailer’s brand ambassador, the I’m a Celebrity host originally picked out a selection of “must-haves” from the autumn collection which went on sale on 27 September.

The star is now back this summer with her fifth collection with the brand - and it looks amazing.

'Holly Loves' will be available online and in stores from 18th July 2019.

The This Morning star announced the news on her Instagram feed, writing: "So excited to announce the launch of my new #Hollyloves edit with @marksandspencer ... so many beautiful items and you can get them in store or online on the 18th of July ...“There’s even another jumpsuit of dreams in the mix... will post pictures when I can reveal all!"

What are Holly’s style tips?

Speaking after her partnership with M&S, Holly revealed the key to staying so effortlessly stylish.

"I've got to be comfortable," she confessed.

"Gone are the days where I'll put something on and be forever tucking it in or pulling it down. I can't bear that – it drives me bananas. There is not enough time in the day to tuck yourself in 50,000 times."

She also warned her fans ‘not to get hung up on sizes’, explaining: “Sometimes you'll find that even though you're a 12, you'll put on a jumper and it will be cut big and boxy, and you might think ‘I love this, but I'm going to wear it in a 10 or an 8 and then I'm going to tuck it in.’ So, ignore sizes and just try stuff on: wear it how you want to wear it, not how the size dictates.”

Who is Holly Willoughby’s stylist?

Angie Smith is an English celebrity and red carpet stylist and has been in charge of Holly’s style for over three years.

As well as Holly, she also chooses outfits for the likes of Rochelle Humes, Laura Whitmore and Christine Lampard.

Her website reads: "Angie Smith is a trusted and sought-after fashion and celebrity stylist who is known for her clean and timeless style that regularly sees her clients on ‘best dressed’ lists across many media titles."

Opening up about Holly’s changing style, Angie previously told the Daily Mail: "Holly was open to new ideas.

"The main thing I wanted to do was get her into more colour – so we tried everything on and went from there. I remember her saying, 'I’ve had my kids. I just need to change it up.'"

More Celebrities

See more More Celebrities

Summer has signed up to a management agency

Paul Hollywood's ex, Summer Monteys-Fullham signs to talent agency in bid for stardom
Nadine and Jason have split up, according to sources

Nadine Coyle has SPLIT from Jason Bell after 11 years together
Mrs Hinch has come under fire for her plastic usage

Mrs Hinch defends herself after being accused of ‘damaging the planet’ with plastic waste and chemicals from cleaning products
Jamie Oliver dropped two stone in only three months

How Jamie Oliver lost two stone in three months as new TV show Meat Free Meals starts
Peter's appealed to find someone for his brother-in-law Tom

Peter Andre appeals to fans to find a date for his hunky doctor brother-in-law

Trending on Heart

Skunks visited the studio today

This Morning thrown into chaos as Holly Willoughby almost gets sprayed by a SKUNK

TV & Movies

Patsy Kensit was last seen on Holby in December 2010

Patsy Kensit teases permanent Holby City return ahead of Faye Morton comeback

TV & Movies

Joey had never heard of thyme

Joey Essex trolled by MasterChef viewers as he doesn't know what THYME is

TV & Movies

Sinead will find out some devastating news next week

Coronation Street spoilers: Sinead Tinker's heartbreaking death confirmed as she’s told cancer is terminal

TV & Movies

The woman from London was outraged after being seemingly labelled a 'Hippo' by a Barista

Starbucks customer outraged after Barista writes 'Hippo' on her Cookies and Cream Frappuccino

Lifestyle

If you love a good festive film, this channel is the one for you

TV channel dedicated to 24/7 Christmas films is here to get you in the festive mood

Lifestyle