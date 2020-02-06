Hollywood legend Kirk Douglas dies age 103 and son Michael leaves emotional tribute

6 February 2020, 07:58 | Updated: 6 February 2020, 08:32

The actor is father to Oscar-winner Michael Douglas
The actor is father to Oscar-winner Michael Douglas. Picture: PA

Spartacus actor and Michael Douglas' father Kirk Douglas has died.

Actor Kirk Douglas, a star of Hollywood's golden age has passed away at the age of 103.

The stage and screen actor played a variety of well-known roles throughout his career, including the well-known 1960s film Spartacus, in which he played the main character.

Kirk pictured in 2004
Kirk pictured in 2004. Picture: PA

Kirk passed away on Wednesday surrounded by his wife Anne Buydens and three sons Michael, Joel and Peter.

Born Issur Demsky in December 1916, Douglas was one of the last surviving stars of Hollywood's Golden Age and had a total of 92 acting credits under his belt.

His death was announced by his movie star son Michael Douglas, 75.

Michael and Kirk pictured together in 2003
Michael and Kirk pictured together in 2003. Picture: PA

A statement shared on Instagram by Michael read: "It is with tremendous sadness that my brothers and I announce that Kirk Douglas left us today at the age of 103.

"To the world, he was a legend, an actor from the golden age of movies who lived well into his golden years, a humanitarian whose commitment to justice and the causes he believed in set a standard for all of us to aspire to.

"But to me and my brothers Joel and Peter he was simply Dad, to Catherine, a wonderful father-in-law, to his grandchildren and great-grandchild their loving grandfather, and to his wife Anne, a wonderful husband."

Michael continued: "Kirk’s life was well-lived, and he leaves a legacy in film that will endure for generations to come, and a history as a renowned philanthropist who worked to aid the public and bring peace to the planet.

“Let me end with the words I told him on his last birthday and which will always remain true.

"Dad - I love you so much and I am so proud to be your son.”

Kirk with Son Michael, daughter-in-law Katherine and grandson Cameron
Kirk with Son Michael, daughter-in-law Katherine and grandson Cameron. Picture: PA

Michael's post sparked a flood of tributes from the world of show-business, including his movie star daughter-in-law Catherine Zeta Jones, 50.

The Welsh actress, who married Michael in 2000, paid tribute to "my darling Kirk".

Alongside a black-and-white picture showing her kissing him on the cheek, Zeta Jones wrote: "I shall love you for the rest of my life. I miss you already. Sleep tight..."

More Celebrities

See more More Celebrities

Holly Willoughby was terrified of the alpacas as they arrived on the This Morning set

This Morning descends into chaos as an alpaca spits in Phillip Schofield's face, sending Holly Willoughby into meltdown

This Morning

Kim Kardashian responded to a fan stating her children were vegan

Kim Kardashian slammed for child cruelty after revealing kids follow plant-based diet
Cheryl was shocked by the app's guess

Cheryl, 36, left fuming after app claims her age is 47

Chris Hughes shared a baby emoji on Instagram...

Chris Hughes drops hint that he's expecting a baby with Jesy Nelson
Holly Willoughby was shocked when Kimberley told her story

Holly Willoughby baffled as bride-to-be reveals best friend cost her £50k with bizarre fake job scam

Trending on Heart

Here's what to do with your other half in London

Valentine’s Day ideas in London: Most romantic things to do during a trip to the capital with your other half

Events

The fireman has issued a warning (stock images)

Fireman issues a stark warning to parents about not leaving kids' bedroom doors open at night

Lifestyle

The news comes as a great step in the right direction for the country

Finland to offer fathers seven month paternity leave under new laws, the same length as maternity

Lifestyle

A bride was left fuming when her bridesmaid announced her pregnancy

Bride slams best friend for ‘ruining her wedding’ by announcing her pregnancy during speeches

Lifestyle

Killer funnel-web spider dubbed ‘The Rock’

Deadly funnel-web spider found that's double the size of normal killer species

Lifestyle

The islander's makeup routine was shown in a quick clip on last night's episode

Love Island fans in stitches over Demi's 'orange' foundation, branding her an 'Oompa Loompa'

TV & Movies