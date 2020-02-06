Hollywood legend Kirk Douglas dies age 103 and son Michael leaves emotional tribute

The actor is father to Oscar-winner Michael Douglas. Picture: PA

Spartacus actor and Michael Douglas' father Kirk Douglas has died.

Actor Kirk Douglas, a star of Hollywood's golden age has passed away at the age of 103.

The stage and screen actor played a variety of well-known roles throughout his career, including the well-known 1960s film Spartacus, in which he played the main character.

Kirk pictured in 2004. Picture: PA

Kirk passed away on Wednesday surrounded by his wife Anne Buydens and three sons Michael, Joel and Peter.

Born Issur Demsky in December 1916, Douglas was one of the last surviving stars of Hollywood's Golden Age and had a total of 92 acting credits under his belt.

His death was announced by his movie star son Michael Douglas, 75.

Michael and Kirk pictured together in 2003. Picture: PA

A statement shared on Instagram by Michael read: "It is with tremendous sadness that my brothers and I announce that Kirk Douglas left us today at the age of 103.

"To the world, he was a legend, an actor from the golden age of movies who lived well into his golden years, a humanitarian whose commitment to justice and the causes he believed in set a standard for all of us to aspire to.

"But to me and my brothers Joel and Peter he was simply Dad, to Catherine, a wonderful father-in-law, to his grandchildren and great-grandchild their loving grandfather, and to his wife Anne, a wonderful husband."

Michael continued: "Kirk’s life was well-lived, and he leaves a legacy in film that will endure for generations to come, and a history as a renowned philanthropist who worked to aid the public and bring peace to the planet.

“Let me end with the words I told him on his last birthday and which will always remain true.

"Dad - I love you so much and I am so proud to be your son.”

Kirk with Son Michael, daughter-in-law Katherine and grandson Cameron. Picture: PA

Michael's post sparked a flood of tributes from the world of show-business, including his movie star daughter-in-law Catherine Zeta Jones, 50.

The Welsh actress, who married Michael in 2000, paid tribute to "my darling Kirk".

Alongside a black-and-white picture showing her kissing him on the cheek, Zeta Jones wrote: "I shall love you for the rest of my life. I miss you already. Sleep tight..."