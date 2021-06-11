How old is Tom Jones? The Voice judge's age and birthday revealed...

Tom Jones is 81-years-old. Picture: PA Images/Instagram/Channel 4

What is Tom Jones' age? Here's everything you need to know about the star...

Tom Jones is back on our screens once again appearing on Celebrity Gogglebox alongside The Voice co-star Anne-Marie.

The pair are already a hit with viewers thanks to their adorable bond on the show.

But how old is Tom Jones and when is his birthday? Here’s what we know…

Tom Jones is on Celebrity Gogglebox with Anne-Marie. Picture: Channel 4

How old is Tom Jones?

Tom was born on June 7, 1940 which makes him 81-years-old.

The music legend has had a music career spanning over six decades, bringing us hits like Sex Bomb and It's Not Unusual.

Tom was born in Treforest, Pontypridd, Glamorgan, Wales and his career began with a string of top-ten hits in the mid-1960s.

He has now sold over 100 million records, with 36 Top 40 hits in the UK and 19 in the US, as well as bagging a Grammy Award and two Brit Awards.

Turning his hand to acting, he played the lead role in 1979 television film Pleasure Cove and also appeared as himself in Tim Burton's 1996 film Mars Attacks!.

Tom Jones has been a singer for more than 60 years. Picture: PA Images

Tom was appointed Officer of the Order of the British Empire (OBE) in 1998 and knighted by Queen Elizabeth II for services to music in 2005, making him a Sir.

TV fans will know that he became a coach on The Voice back in 2012, along with will.i.am, Jessie J and Danny O'Donoghue.

He managed to win the first series and returned to coach in 2013, 2014 and 2015.

After being replaced by Boy George in 2015, he returned to the show in 2016 when it began airing on ITV.

Tom had the winning act on The Voice again in 2018, with Ruti Olajugbagbe.

Tom Jones and his late wife Linda. Picture: PA Images

As for his personal life, Sir Tom married his high school girlfriend, Linda Trenchard, in March 1957, when they were expecting a child together at the age of 16.

Linda gave birth to their son Mark Woodward the same year.

Linda sadly died on April 10, 2016 after a ‘short but fierce’ battle with cancer.

The singer also has another son - Jonathan Berkery - after an affair with model Katherine Berkery in October 1987, while on tour in the US.

After a legal battle including DNA testing, a US court ruled in 1989 that Jones was the boy's father.

However, Sir Tom Jones denied the findings until in 2008 and has since reportedly shown no interest in meeting his son.