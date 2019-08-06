Hugh Jackman pays emotional tribute to Olivia Newton-John as the Grease star battles breast cancer

By Emma Clarke

The Greatest Showman star sent the Grease actress an emotional video clip while on tour.

Hugh Jackman filmed a heartfelt message for Olivia Newton-John, after the Grease actress revealed she doesn't know how long she has left to live.

The Greatest Showman star recorded a supportive message for the Sandy actress, 70, while on tour in Sydney, Australia.

He said: "Hi Olivia, it’s Hugh and 15,000 of your friends and fans," before panning around the stadium where he was performing.

Jackman added: "Listen, you are the most amazing person, the most amazing mum, the most amazing ambassador, singer and dancer."

The Aussie actor then asked the audience to shout in unison: "We love you, Olivia," before kissing the camera.

Following the devastating news the Grease star was battling breast cancer in November last year, Olivia Newton-John revealed in an interview with 60 Minutes that she didn't know how long she had left to live, and that there's a slim chance her cancer - which is stage 4 - will be cured.

She said: "If you believe the statistics, you're going to make them happen. If somebody tells you, 'you have six months to live', very possibly you will - because you believe that."

Olivia also revealed she asked doctors not to tell her how long she has to live, believing it best for her mental health.

Instead, she has focused her energy on researching the disease and trying to live as best she can with the condition.

Newton-John also spoke about using cannabis as a natural remedy, which she has been growing in her California home to help treat her symptoms.

She explained: "When I broke my sacrum, I was on morphine because the pain was intense.

"I was terrified of starting it because I know it's a hard thing to ween off but I am now off it and I weened myself off it with cannabis."