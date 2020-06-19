Lord of The Rings star Sir Ian Holm dies aged 88

Sir Ian Holm has passed away at the age of 88. Picture: New Line Cinema

Sir Ian Holm's agent has confirmed that he died peacefully, surrounded by his family.

Actor Sir Ian Holm has died aged 88 after a battle with Parkinson's disease, his agent has confirmed.

Sir Ian is perhaps best-known for his role as Bilbo Baggings in Lord of The Rings, and he has also starred in Alien and Chariots of Fire.

Ian passed away in hospital, his agent confirmed. Picture: PA

Alex Irwin, from Markham, Froggatt & Irwin, said, according to the Telegraph: "It is with great sadness we can confirm that the actor Sir Ian Holm CBE passed away this morning at the age of 88.

"He died peacefully in hospital, with his family and carer. His illness was Parkinson's related.

"He was a genius of stage and screen, winning multiple awards and loved by directors, audiences and his colleagues alike."His sparkling wit always accompanied a mischievous twinkle in his eye.

"Charming, kind and ferociously talented, we will miss him hugely".

Ian with his wife Sophie. Picture: PA

Sir Ian leaves behind his wife, artist Sophie de Stempel.

Earlier this month, he expressed his sadness that he was not able to attend a virtual reunion for the Lord of The Rings films, saying: “I am sorry to not see you in person, I miss you all and hope your adventures have taken you to many places, I am in lockdown in my hobbit home, or holm."

