Inside Lewis Capaldi’s home - which the superstar shares with his mum and dad and sleeps in his childhood bedroom

The award-winning singer-songwriter lives with his parents. Picture: Getty/Youtube

Scottish singer-songwriter Lewis Capaldi lives at home with his mum and dad in Bathgate, and often shares the house on social media.

Song of the year winner Lewis Capaldi may travel the world to perform, but returns home to his childhood house in Scotland. The youngest of four children, his parents' family home is often featured in Lewis' social media.

Read more: Lewis Capaldi reveals he auditioned for Britain's Got Talent but was rejected

Lewis has a tiered display rack for his sunglasses. Picture: YouTube/Vevo

Followers of Lewis' social media will not be surprised to learn his bedroom includes a sunglasses stand and lighted mirror.



Elsewhere in the room, his bed is set against New York-themed wallpaper featuring the city's landmarks.



Read more: Why you won't find mirrors in the toilets at Disney World

Lewis' childhood bed. Picture: YouTube/Vevo

At 17 Lewis knew he wanted to pursue a career in music, and was then discovered by his manager, Ryan Walter, through a SoundCloud upload he'd recorded with an iPhone in his bedroom.

Read more: Lewis Capaldi goes under cover at Greggs

A bright green room opens out from a bathroom featuring white cabinets and dark grey accents. From the musician's many selfies fans have spotted framed family photos on the wall of the Bathgate house.