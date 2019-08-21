Exclusive

Jacqueline Jossa hits out at 'Instagram perfect' mums who 'all get surgery anyway'

Jacqueline has said 'parenthood isn't perfect'. Picture: Instagram

Former EastEnders star Jacqueline Jossa has spoken out about the pressures of social media on new mums.

Jacqueline Jossa has always been honest with her fans when it comes to the realities of being a mum-of-two.

And now the former EastEnders star - who shares four-year-old Ella and one-year-old Mia with husband Dan Osborne - has slammed some mothers for portraying their lives as ‘perfect’ on Instagram.

Speaking to us at Heart.co.uk, the 26-year-old said new parents feel “so much pressure” thanks to social media influencers.

“Instagram mums like to show everything as amazing all the time, but that’s not the real world,” she admitted.

“I think there’s so much ‘mum guilt’ at the moment. There’s this idea of the perfect parent nowadays and you feel like have to keep up with it all.”

When touching on the pressures on mums to get back into shape after giving birth, Jacqueline then went on to say she actively avoids following women who “don’t make her happy”.

“I’ve unfollowed people who don’t make me feel happy when I watch their Instagram stories, because I compare myself to them in a negative way,” the star confessed.

“I think that’s the best thing to do, don’t put pressure on yourself. I just don’t want to be around it.”

She then added: “It’s all fake anyway, they all get surgery!”

Luckily, Jacqueline receives a lot of support from her own followers so is determined to stay “authentic and real” on social media.

She told us: “The industry and the world is changing a bit and it’s becoming more accepting and more understanding.

“People are breaking down barriers and trying to be more honest.”

Meanwhile, Jacqueline also opened up about her eldest daughter Ella who is starting school in September.

As well as admitting she’s ‘devastated’ her four-year-old is growing up so fast, the actress spoke about the stresses of trying to get her kids the best education possible.

A recent study by Santander Mortgages revealed that almost a quarter of parents start thinking about their child’s school as soon as they are born, while 14% of parents would consider moving their child to live with friends or family in order to secure them into a good school.

And speaking about the shocking statistics, Jacqueline admitted she’s had catchment areas on her mind for years.

“I bought my house before having children and there was a thought process there - ‘oh there’s a school there, that would be good for children’.

“When you’re trying to get your child into the right school, you want to do what’s best for them and it’s the most pressure in the world being a good parent."

She added: “But it does show how important education is.”