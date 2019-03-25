Jacqueline Jossa posts teary rant at 'fat-shaming' trolls

Jacqueline Jossa gave a teary-eyed rant after cruel trolls criticised her figure. Picture: Instagram / JacJossa

The 26-year-old reportedly 'dumped' husband Dan Osborne following rumours of infidelity

Jacqueline Jossa has hit out at cruel social media trolls in an emotional rant after being criticised for her weight and romantic life.

The former EastEnders actress, 26, has dominated headlines this month after reportedly splitting from Dan Osborne.

Jacqueline told fans: "Sometimes all of the comments and what people say to me gets to me a little bit too much. I'm not ashamed to admit that I don't like reading horrible stuff about myself.

"You don't get constant different people coming up to you on the street saying 'you've put on weight... you were so much better looking when you didn't have kids, or when you first came on to EastEnders,' or 'you've gone downhill, no wonder your husband doesn't want to be with you,' and stuff like that."

The actress continued: "I get that on a daily basis and it does hurt, everything that people say to me hurts and it's not nice.... There are certain aspects of my life that I don't want to talk about. I don't want to be told I'm fat and ugly, ok?"

Earlier in the week it was reported that Dan Osborne, 27, had been caught 'kissing' Love Island's Alexandra Cane behind his 26-year-old wife Jacqueline Jossa's back.

The couple, who have three children together - Ella, Mia and Teddy - have had a turbulent on-off relationship but reconciled following Dan's stint in the Celebrity Big Brother house.

But the former EastEnders actress has now put her foot down following Dan's recent apparent behaviour and "kicked him out".

A source told The Sun: "[Jacqueline] feels embarrassed and very angry that he would put her through the stress and decided enough was enough so kicked him out.

"Dan is truly gutted that Jacqueline is saying it's over. He's really hopeful he will be able to talk her round once she calms down. He's really angry about it all and telling friends he will do whatever he can to save his marriage."