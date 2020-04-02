Jade Goody's son Bobby reveals modelling career kicked off after he got in trouble at school

2 April 2020, 07:38

Picture: Getty
Mared Parry

By Mared Parry

The 16-year-old has walked at Milan Fashion Week and is adamant his modelling career will take off.

Bobby Brazier has been making a name for himself in the modelling world, having walked for Dolce and Gabbana earlier this year in Milan Fashion Week and the handsome teen has revealed exactly he fell down that career path.

Bobby, who is the son of the late Jade Goody and TV presenter Jeff Brazier, was doing a Q&A on his Instagram, where one of his fans asked how he'd gotten in to modelling.

Bobby is attending some of fashion's hottest events
Picture: Getty
Fashion ain’t it @balenciaga

The cheeky 16-year-old admitted he'd stumbled into the industry without trying and that everything happened by chance following an incident at school.

He wrote: "Jokes story.

"I was in trouble at school and had to go in for a meeting.

"So before I go, I go Costa for a little prep talk with my dad and then when we leave @cesarpin is chasing me down the street asking me if I'm a model."

Cesar Perin is the man who signed Bobby
Picture: Instagram

Cesar Perin is the talent scout who discovered Bobby and signed him to the Unseen Group Agency.

The teen also teased a future in acting when asked if he did it on the side, writing: "No, probably will though, not gonna lie."

He then went on to display confidence in his career choice, as one follower asked: "What do you wanna do if modelling doesn't work out?"

Bobby then replied: "Modelling is going to work out" as he shared a throwback baby photo.

Bobby as a child with father Jeff
Picture: PA

However, he has admitted in the past that he isn't sure if he was going to model full time, which is why he is also completing a marketing apprenticeship.

He said back in December: "Modelling has been great fun, I'm loving it: you get a chance to do something exciting.

"I'm modelling alongside my apprenticeship; I'm not sure if it will be full time yet, we will have to see how it goes."

Bobby has amassed 51.7k followers on his Instagram profile and is frequently posting shots from his modelling portfolio, as well as the exciting events he's attending.

