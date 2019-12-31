Jake Quickenden shows off giant bulge in tight purple leotard as he dances backstage

The X Factor star gave fans a glimpse of his bulge. Picture: Instagram

The X Factor singer stripped down to reveal his impressive body and treated fans to a solo performance on Instagram.

Jake Quickenden has got fans hot under the collar once more after posting a video of himself wearing a very skimpy leotard.

The former X Factor star showed off his huge bulge in a tight purple body as he messed around backstage in his pantomime dressing room.

The 31-year-old has been starring in a production of Beauty & the Beast in Maidstone, Kent, over Christmas and treated his Instagram followers to the revealing clip on Boxing Day.

The shiny suit, raided from the costume department, put his crown jewels on display and rode up his bottom, giving viewers a saucy glimpse of his pert cheeks.

Jake also sported a curly blonde wig as he bopped away to Boogie Wonderland by Earth, Wind & Fire.

He explained that he was going wild after what had been a busy festive period of performances, captioning the video: "Boogie wanna dance... you're welcome Boxing Day... Delirium has set in".

Jake's 745k followers found the video hilarious and praised the celebrity for his "sunny" spirit.

One fangirl said: "Best thing I have seen in a long time. Thank you for bringing some sunshine to a gloomy post Christmas day blues day. keep being you. You are great!"

While another applauded him for not taking life too seriously, writing: "I very rarely comment on insta, but I just love you jake! I’ve been poorly in bed over the past couple of days and ur insta has given me the giggles I’ve needed!!"

The hunky singer and reality star has been sharing a string of funny videos in recent weeks, which see him singing, miming, acting and dancing to famous songs, including hit tunes from Frozen and Magic Mike.

And it seems Jake is a pro at giving his fans what they want as he often shares X-rated snaps of himself wearing nothing but tight boxer shorts.

Next to a photo of himself posing in a pair of grey Calvin Kleins, he wrote: "None of us are getting out of here alive, so please stop treating yourself like an after thought.

"Eat the delicious food. Walk in the sunshine. Jump in the ocean. Post pictures in your pants just for the fun of it. Say the truth that you’re carrying in your heart like hidden treasure.

"Be silly. Be kind. Be weird. There’s no time for anything else."