Jake Quickenden rushed to hospital after terrifying head injury

1 November 2019, 11:38

Jake Quickenden told his Instagram followers after his terrifying ordeal
Jake Quickenden told his Instagram followers after his terrifying ordeal. Picture: Getty/Instagram

The X Factor revealed on Instagram that he's had stitches after injuring his head while on holiday in Bali

Jake Quickenden has been rushed to hospital after injuring his head on holiday.

The X Factor star, 31, revealed on Instagram that he slipped and fell by the pool during his Bali trip - and shared a photo of his terrifying injuries.

Jake urged his followers to 'be careful' as 'life is too short' alongside a picture of the gash on his head.

Been quite past couple of days and I wasn’t going to post about this but if it can make someone be a little more careful then here it is, so Monday was with sophie laughing and joking and I jumped in the pool as I jumped I slipped and hit my head pretty bad on a step, it resulted in 25stitches a CT scan and xrays on my neck which luckily all came back ok, oh and a really nice bald patch, I’ve been chilling past couple of days just in the room, it’s funny instagram can make it look like you’re having the best time (which I am apart from this) but I put a photo by a pool or at a restaurant and people think of wow looks amazing not knowing actually I spent 6 hours in hospital because I slipped, I’m pretty sore and feeling sorry for myself, but as I look back I was so lucky I’ll be fine in a week or so after I get the stitches removed, sophie was amazing and looked after me, it’s scary how one minute you can be laughing and joking and the next in hospital... basically life is short but also please be careful sometimes a little loss of concentration can end badly! Be safe much love J, also for anyone thats a gimp and says why you taking a photo in hospital it’s because I hadn’t seen how bad it was so took the photo so I could actually see as it’s on the top of my head!!!

"Been quite past couple of days and I wasn’t going to post about this but if it can make someone be a little more careful then here it is, so Monday was with sophie laughing and joking and I jumped in the pool as I jumped I slipped and hit my head pretty bad on a step.

"It resulted in 25 stitches a CT scan and xrays on my neck which luckily all came back ok, oh and a really nice bald patch.

"I’ve been chilling past couple of days just in the room, it’s funny instagram can make it look like you’re having the best time (which I am apart from this) but I put a photo by a pool or at a restaurant and people think of wow looks amazing not knowing actually I spent 6 hours in hospital because I slipped.

"I’m pretty sore and feeling sorry for myself, but as I look back I was so lucky I’ll be fine in a week or so after I get the stitches removed.

"Sophie was amazing and looked after me, it’s scary how one minute you can be laughing and joking and the next in hospital... basically life is short but also please be careful sometimes a little loss of concentration can end badly!"

Fans rushed to offer their well-wishes to Jake, with one writing: "Wow man, that is SERIOUS. glad it wasn't worse and your ok...."

Another added: "You were super brave".

A third wrote: "Omg Jake😣 wishing you better soon! Xx".

