James Martin's dramatic weight loss after Saturday Morning host dropped five stone

8 November 2019, 12:50

James Martin has lost five stone over the past few years
James Martin has lost five stone over the past few years. Picture: Getty Images/PA Images/ITV

Celebrity chef James Martin has lost more than five stone since he appeared on Strictly in 2005.

As one of TV’s best-loved chefs, James Martin is known for giving us delicious recipes on his show Saturday Morning.

But the 47-year-old has also been open about his weight loss over the past few years, having gone through a major body transformation. So how did he do it?

The star first admitted to dropping the pounds when he took part in Strictly Come Dancing back in 2005.

When James appeared on the show with partner Camilla Dallerup, he is said to have lost a stone in just a week and, by the time he was voted out, he’d shed a whopping five stone. He recalled: “I mean, I needed to!”

James Martin has dropped five stone over the years
James Martin has dropped five stone over the years. Picture: Getty Images

James - who has long term girlfriend Louise Davies - also previously revealed the impact the show had on his approach to eating and admitted he stopped using butter in his cooking.

He said at the time he was “determined to stay healthy and fit”, adding: “It’s hard work because I’m a big bloke so I’ve really got to watch what I eat and drink, and make sure I exercise regularly.”

James Martin was on Strictly Come Dancing in 2005
James Martin was on Strictly Come Dancing in 2005. Picture: PA Images

The TV star reportedly went on to lose another stone after he became self-conscious while watching himself in high definition onscreen.

Talking to the Daily Mail, he previously said: "I just think it's a lifestyle thing and also looking at yourself on TV."

James added: "You kind of watch and go, 'Oh God there's a bit of chin happening there'. And everybody's TVs are bigger now. Before you used to watch TV on a small one and now they're massive."

Despite changing his lifestyle, the Saturday Morning chef said he has to be tough on himself, especially when he goes on tour.

Appearing on Good Morning Britain, James told hosts Susanna Reid and Ben Shepherd: “I’ve got a lot of mates of mine who are quite good chefs in the area who usually open late.”

When Ben replied: “You must be burning up a lot of calories on stage,” he added: “Mainly because of stress more than anything else because it’s a lot of weight, you have to perform every night.”

Earlier this year, James also opened up on his weight during an interview with the Loose Women ladies.

Asked whether his mum was critical of his looks when she watched his shows, he said: "100 per cent, hence I'm wearing a jacket!"

He later went on to say: "Weight is quite a big issue.

“Now she's got a big TV. It never used to be a problem when she had a little TV. It's all relative. HD is horrific.

“I've never been a little lad. I'm 6ft 4 and 18 stone. That's the way I am."

