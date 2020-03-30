James McAvoy gives £275,000 donation to NHS crowdfunding campaign

James McAvoy has donated over a quarter of a million pounds to the NHS PPE crowdfunding campaign amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The actor donated the money after a group of doctors launched the appeal over fears that NHS staff would be forced to work on the frontline against coronavirus without protective masks, visors and gloves.

The campaign has now raised more than £440,000 - surpassing its goal of £200,000 - and its target has now been extended to £500,000.

James McAvoy urged his Instagram followers to donate to Masks For Heroes. Picture: Instagram

Speaking on Instagram, James said: "Money donated today will save lives … Help us to help the government to help the NHS."

Dr Salaj Masand - one of the medics behind the project - said: “We are overwhelmed and speechless at the trust and faith people have put into us to deliver this. The number of very generous donations from everyone doubled our target within three days.”

The campaign is urging people to donate to buy PPE for NHS staff battling coronavirus. Picture: PA

He added that James McAvoy's donation was 'mind-blowing' and would mean an order of 75,000 masks and 75,000 visors could be placed immediately.

Actor James McAvoy has been praised for his donation. Picture: PA

Dr Masand added: “This is a global catastrophic event and an extremely tough time for governments across world, no different from ours. There is a worldwide shortage of PPE [that’s] likely to go on for months.

"The government is doing all it can but the NHS needs all the help it can get. We are also competing with the commercial market who are trying to sell the same PPE for extraordinary prices.”

You can donate to Masks For Heroes here.

