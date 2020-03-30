James McAvoy gives £275,000 donation to NHS crowdfunding campaign

30 March 2020, 10:28 | Updated: 30 March 2020, 11:21

James McAvoy has donated over a quarter of a million pounds to the NHS PPE crowdfunding campaign amid the coronavirus pandemic.

James McAvoy has donated £275,000 to the crowdfunding campaign to buy NHS staff personal protective equipment (PPE).

The actor donated the money after a group of doctors launched the appeal over fears that NHS staff would be forced to work on the frontline against coronavirus without protective masks, visors and gloves.

Read more: More than 20,000 retired NHS staff have returned to help fight Coronavirus

The campaign has now raised more than £440,000 - surpassing its goal of £200,000 - and its target has now been extended to £500,000.

James McAvoy urged his Instagram followers to donate to Masks For Heroes
James McAvoy urged his Instagram followers to donate to Masks For Heroes. Picture: Instagram

Speaking on Instagram, James said: "Money donated today will save lives … Help us to help the government to help the NHS."

Read more: Robbie Williams fights back tears as he reunites with family after three weeks in self-isolation

Dr Salaj Masand - one of the medics behind the project - said: “We are overwhelmed and speechless at the trust and faith people have put into us to deliver this. The number of very generous donations from everyone doubled our target within three days.”

The campaign is urging people to donate to buy PPE for NHS staff battling coronavirus
The campaign is urging people to donate to buy PPE for NHS staff battling coronavirus. Picture: PA

He added that James McAvoy's donation was 'mind-blowing' and would mean an order of 75,000 masks and 75,000 visors could be placed immediately.

Actor James McAvoy has been praised for his donation
Actor James McAvoy has been praised for his donation. Picture: PA

Dr Masand added: “This is a global catastrophic event and an extremely tough time for governments across world, no different from ours. There is a worldwide shortage of PPE [that’s] likely to go on for months.

"The government is doing all it can but the NHS needs all the help it can get. We are also competing with the commercial market who are trying to sell the same PPE for extraordinary prices.”

You can donate to Masks For Heroes here.

NOW READ:

Victoria and Harper Beckham boost NHS spirits by FaceTiming nurses during coronavirus crisis

More Celebrities

See more More Celebrities

Holly Willoughby's This Morning outfit

Holly Willoughby's This Morning outfit today: How to get her £145 blue ruffle blouse from Reiss
The mother-of-three posted the funny film on TikTok.

Stacey Solomon shares hilarious TikTok about 'surviving' homeschooling as she drowns in spelling books
Robbie was finally able to cuddle his kids.

Robbie Williams fights back tears as he reunites with family after three weeks in self-isolation
Joe has vowed to donate all his PE video earnings to the NHS.

Joe Wicks says he's donating 'every single penny' earned from PE videos to 'NHS heroes'
Ant and Dec reveal they will present Saturday Night Takeaway from their homes tonight.

Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly plan to host Saturday Night Takeaway from home

Trending on Heart

Playmobil has released a simple video explaining the coronavirus outbreak for children, and parents are loving it.

Parents hail Playmobil's coronavirus video 'amazing' for explaining pandemic to children

News

The second child is actually likely to be naughty

Second-born children are families' biggest troublemakers, new study reveals

Lifestyle

Martin Lewis has given his advice to those made redundant

Martin Lewis says employers have 'moral obligation' to re-hire anybody they made redundant

This Morning

Phil Vickery's This Morning bread recipe

This Morning bread recipe: Phil Vickery reveals how to bake your own bread during coronavirus lockdown

This Morning

The UK's cases of coronavirus are increasing daily

Coronavirus UK map: Where in Britain are the confirmed COVID-19 cases as cases rise to 19,784?

Lifestyle

Check out our fun and free downloadable wordserches

Heart's Feel Good Puzzles: Download and play these tricky wordsearches

Lifestyle