Jason Derulo shocks fans with eye-popping underwear photo

23 November 2019, 14:22 | Updated: 23 November 2019, 15:01

Jason Derulo gave fans an eyeful - and some cheeky chat
Jason Derulo gave fans an eyeful - and some cheeky chat. Picture: instagram

The What You Say singer had fans in a fluster with his latest topless selfie - but it's what he was teasing below the belt that really got people talking.

View this post on Instagram

Good Mornin’ 💦

A post shared by Jason Derulo (@jasonderulo) on

Instagram has gone wild for Jason Derulo's latest post where he bragged that he has an 'anaconda' in his pants.

The photo, which shows the 30-year-old in just his tight underwear, reveals a distinct view of his bulge.

Jason later took to the site to say: "Don’t lie.. did you Zoom?"

A fan replied: "I don't think you need to zoom in... can see it good enough".

Jason will be seen next month in the new Cats musical as the mischievous feline playboy, Rum Tum Tugger. It has not been without controversy though as the trailer was criticised when it was released in July, and a new sneak peek released on Tuesday also got a similar reaction.

While the theatrical production of Andrew Lloyd Webber's musical put the cast in skintight costumes, the film gives them computer-generated cat bodies, which has not been a popular move.

Earlier this year he said he was baffled by the feedback as he saw the original stage show and believes the visuals were a part of the experience.

READ MORE: When is the new Cats movie out, who's in the cast with Taylor Swift and Idris Elba, and what's the trailer?

"I knew that was what it would be from the jump and that is what I hoped it would be because that is what I felt like was the magic of the stage play," Jason said.

"It is unlike anything that you've ever seen before so everything that has been said about it being creepy or left and weird, it is all of that and more."

More Celebrities

See more More Celebrities

Prue Leith

Prue Leith claims 'most mums' fill packed lunches with 'junk' as she calls for them to be banned
Prince William attended an event solo

Kate Middleton forced to cancel royal appearance with Prince William last minute 'due to the children'

Royals

Brooke opened up about her post baby body

Coronation Street’s Brooke Vincent reveals she 'cried and felt ashamed' of post-baby body
Kate Garraway's husband is Derek Draper

Who is Kate Garraway's husband Derek Draper and how many children do they have?
Chris Martin has said Coldplay are pausing their touring

Chris Martin reveals Coldplay will put tour on hold until concerts are 'environmentally beneficial'

Music

Trending on Heart

The star has sent Instagram into meltdown with his latest post

xxx

TV & Movies

xx

Cheryl Tweedy denies that she has teamed up with Kimberley and Nicola to vote for Girls Aloud foe Nadine to do gruesome I'm a Celeb trials

TV & Movies

xx

Viewers of I'm A Celebrity are saying it's on too LATE

TV & Movies

Myles Stephenson showcased a nifty way to protect against bugs

I'm A Celeb fans hail Myles Stephenson a 'genius' for pre-trial string hack

TV & Movies

I'm A Celeb favourite to win

Who will win I'm A Celeb 2019? Latest odds and predictions revealed

TV & Movies

Hotel Chocolat vegan advent calendar

The best vegan advent calendars on the UK high street: a definitive ranking

Food & Health