Jason Derulo shocks fans with eye-popping underwear photo

Jason Derulo gave fans an eyeful - and some cheeky chat. Picture: instagram

The What You Say singer had fans in a fluster with his latest topless selfie - but it's what he was teasing below the belt that really got people talking.

Instagram has gone wild for Jason Derulo's latest post where he bragged that he has an 'anaconda' in his pants.

The photo, which shows the 30-year-old in just his tight underwear, reveals a distinct view of his bulge.

Jason later took to the site to say: "Don’t lie.. did you Zoom?"

A fan replied: "I don't think you need to zoom in... can see it good enough".

Jason will be seen next month in the new Cats musical as the mischievous feline playboy, Rum Tum Tugger. It has not been without controversy though as the trailer was criticised when it was released in July, and a new sneak peek released on Tuesday also got a similar reaction.

While the theatrical production of Andrew Lloyd Webber's musical put the cast in skintight costumes, the film gives them computer-generated cat bodies, which has not been a popular move.

Earlier this year he said he was baffled by the feedback as he saw the original stage show and believes the visuals were a part of the experience.

"I knew that was what it would be from the jump and that is what I hoped it would be because that is what I felt like was the magic of the stage play," Jason said.

"It is unlike anything that you've ever seen before so everything that has been said about it being creepy or left and weird, it is all of that and more."