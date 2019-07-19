When is the new Cats movie out, who's in the cast with Taylor Swift and Idris Elba, and what's the trailer?

Cats boasts an all-star cast including Taylor Swift, James Corden, Rebel Wilson, Judi Dench and Jennifer Hudson. Picture: Universal / YouTube

The iconic musical featuring Idris Elba, Dame Judi Dench and James Corden is set to hit UK cinemas later this year

The incredible trailer for the live-action remake of Cats has dropped and musical fans are going wild for the costumes.

Taylor Swift, James Corden, Rebel Wilson, Judi Dench, Jennifer Hudson and Jason Derulo feature in the epic video clip, which shows the celebrity cast dressed as furry felines for the very first time.

The alley cats, played by a string of famous actors, have been given a breath-taking kitty makeover complete with whiskers, pointy ears and fuzzy fur as they sing, prance and dance around a perfectly moody set.

But when is the new Cats movie out? And who is in the cast with Taylor Swift and Idris Elba?

Dame Judi Dench will star as Jellicles' fierce leader Old Deuteronomy. Picture: Universal / YouTube

When is the new Cats movie out?

It was first announced the iconic musical written by Andrew Lloyd Webber was going to be made into an all-singing, all-dancing movie in May 2016.

However film fans weren't sure what format the story, based on TS Eliot's Old Possum's Book of Practical Cats, was going to take.

Universal's official announcement said the movie was set to use "new technology" to transform the cast into a "vivid new vision of one of the most beloved musicals of all time".

But after years in production, it was finally revealed the adaptation would come to life through a live-action remake of the original, set to hit UK cinemas on December 20th, 2019.

Who's in the cast with Taylor Swift and Idris Elba?

Producers announced the 2019 movie was going to feature an impressive A-list cast.

Music royalty Taylor Swift, Jennifer Hudson and Jason Derulo will play Bombalurina, Grizabella and Rum Tum Tugger in the latest adaptation.

They will be joined by Hollywood greats Idris Elba, who will star as the villainous Macavity, Dame Judi Dench, who will take on the role of Jellicles' leader as Old Deuteronomy, Pitch Perfect's Rebel Wilson, who signed on as old Gumbie cat Jennyanydots, and James Corden, who will play Bustopher Jones.

The much-anticipated flick also features Ian McKellen, Ray Winstone, Laurie Davidson and Mette Towley, among others.

In fact British actor, Sir Ian McKellen, told fans exactly how he was preparing for his upcoming role.

"You might well ask, how do you prepare for being a cat? Well, at the moment, I'm looking for the inner pussy," he joked.

"[I'm looking for] the moggy-ness that is within us all. And, umm, not doing very well at it!"

Is there a Cats trailer?

Yes! The musical trailer dropped on Thursday 18th July 2019 on YouTube.

You can catch a glimpse of the playful story and the cast in full costume by watching Universal's official clip below.

Cats is in cinemas 20 December, 2019.