Jennifer Aniston sparks rumours she's with Brad Pitt after fans 'spot him' in her selfie

Jennifer Aniston fans think Brad Pitt is in the background of her selfie. Picture: Instagram/PA Images

By Naomi Bartram

Fans think they have spotted Brad Pitt in the background of Jennifer Aniston's latest picture.

Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt might have split up more than 15 years ago, but now fans have predicted a reunion could be on the cards.

In fact, many are now speculating that the they've been secretly hanging out after 'spotting him' in the background of a selfie Jennifer posted on Instagram on Thursday night.

The 51-year-old has been filming the second series of The Morning Show over the past few weeks, while Brad is thought to be in the same area working on his latest film Bullet Train.

Sharing a behind-the-scenes picture on set from her trailer, Friends star Jennifer could be seen posing with her dog Clyde.

Jennifer Aniston shared a photo with a mystery man on Instagram. Picture: Instagram: @deuxmoi

A man is lying on the floor in the background, with many fans guessing it to be Brad himself.

Read More: Friends fans have only just discovered that Matthew Perry's real dad was in an episode

Celebrity gossip Instagram page Deuxmoi had reportedly received tip offs that the former couple were in the same area, and shared the pic with a caption: "There are rumours of [Brad] hanging with Jen in her trailer."

It didn’t take long for fans to claim the mystery man was wearing clothes very similar to Brad’s style.

But it looks like we shouldn't speak too soon, as another follower suggested he could be a member of the crew because he has a tag around his arm.

Jennifer Aniston bumped into Brad Pitt at the SAG awards. Picture: Getty Images

An anonymous person claiming to work on the Apple TV+ series replied: "I'm 99% positive that's the line producers assistant."

This comes after Jennifer and Brad appeared on-screen together for the first time in almost two decades last year.

They joined A-listers such as Julia Roberts, Matthew McConaughey and Henry Golding for a live table read of the classic film, Fast Times At Ridgemont High.

Jennifer and Brad met back in 1998 and got married two years later in 2000.

They worked alongside each other during an episode of Friends when Brad guest-starred back in November 2001.

The couple split in January 2005 after Brad met his second wife Angelina Jolie on the set of Mr. & Mrs. Smith.

Jennifer crossed paths with her ex a year ago at the SAG awards and the former couple shared a sweet moment that was caught on camera.

Now Read: Friends’ most hated episode ever officially revealed as ‘The One with the Invitation’