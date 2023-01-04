Marvel actor Jeremy Renner shares message from hospital bed after being run over by snow plough

4 January 2023, 11:50

Jeremy Renner was hospitalised after being run over by his snow plough on Sunday
Jeremy Renner was hospitalised after being run over by his snow plough on Sunday. Picture: Instagram / Jeremy Renner/ Alamy
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

Jeremy Renner was airlifted to hospital on Sunday evening after an accident with his snow plough left him with blunt chest trauma and orthopaedic injuries.

Actor Jeremy Renner, 51, has updated fans from hospital after suffering horrific injuries in a snow ploughing accident.

The star, best known for playing Hawkeye in the Marvel franchise, shared a selfie from his hospital bed on Instagram where he thanked fans for their well wishes.

Captioning the selfie, where Jeremy appears to have bruised eyes and cuts on his face, he wrote: "Thank you all for your kind words. I'm too messed up now to type. But I send love to you all."

Jeremy's Marvel co-stars have been quick to send messages of support and love, with Chris Pratt commenting: "Continued prayers your way brutha."

Chris Hemsworth also posted: "Speedy recovery buddy. Sending love your way!" while Chris Evans commented: "Tough as nails. Love you buddy."

On Sunday, Jeremy was airlifted to hospital after he was run over by his snow plough outside his home in Nevada, US.

According to the local Sheriff, the snow plough weighs 6.5 tonnes which is around three times heavier as a car.

Jeremy Renner plays Hawkeye in Avengers: Age of Ultron
Jeremy Renner plays Hawkeye in Avengers: Age of Ultron. Picture: Alamy

On Monday, Renner's publicist said that the actor had suffered blunt chest trauma and orthopaedic injuries.

At this time Jeremy was in a stable but critical condition in intensive care.

