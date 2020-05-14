Joe Wicks reveals he's bought his mother a house after he grew up on council estate

14 May 2020, 18:18

Joe is estimated to be worth a whopping £15m
Joe is estimated to be worth a whopping £15m. Picture: Instagram

The fitness guru explained he'd finally done what he'd always dreamt of doing.

Joe Wicks has revealed to his followers that he's brought his mother the ultimate gift, a house!

The Body Coach has had an incredibly successful few years despite staring off with humble beginnings in a council house with mum Raquela.

READ MORE: Joe Wicks' wife Rosie takes over his PE video classes after his operation

Joe with wife Rosie and their two children
Joe with wife Rosie and their two children. Picture: Instagram

The star, 33, is now estimated to be worth a whopping £15million, and last night took to his Instagram story to thank his fans for their support as that is what led to him being able to buy his mum the home she's always rented.

Speaking in a video on his social media page, Joe said: "I'm eternally grateful for every single person who followed me and bought one of them books for themselves or family member.

"That changed my life, I never in a million years  predicted we'd sell anywhere near that many books.

"They said if we sell 70,000 books in the first year we've had a success, and we sold like one million books.

"And it allowed me to do the one thing I think most boys dream of doing when they earn a bit of dough - buy your mum a house."

Joe shared the touching video on his story
Joe shared the touching video on his story. Picture: Instagram

Joe grew up on a council estate in Epsom, Surry, with his mum, dad, and brothers Nikki and George, and had to borrow £2,000 off his family to start off his personal training business.

He continued: "My mum's always lived in a council house, we've never had mortgages, it wasn't on the radar for us, so when I could take that money I earned from that book and say 'mum, I'm buying your house. It's yours,' that was an amazing moment for me.

"That's something she's always dreamed of.

"She's wanted to own something, so she lives there and she's so happy."

Joe's nine books have sold more than 3.5million copies, with his first publication the second-most-popular cookbook of all time behind Jamie Oliver's 15 Minute Meals.

