Jordan Banjo height, girlfriend and family revealed as he takes on The Greatest Dancer

The Diversity dancer will present BBC One's brand new Saturday night dance show alongside Alesha Dixon

Jordan Banjo is lined up to present BBC One’s brand new Saturday night talent show, The Greatest Dancer.

The Diversity star will join co-presenter and former Britain’s Got Talent judge Alesha Dixon on the programme, along with ‘Dance Captains’ Cheryl, Glee star Matthew Morrison and Strictly Come Dancing professional Oti Mabuse.

Whether you recognise him from his famous dance troupe, saw his I'm A Celeb stint or don’t know his face at all, here’s everything you need to know about Jordan Banjo, from his height, to his girlfriend and family.

Who is Jordan Banjo?

Jordan Banjo, 26, is a dancer and presenter, best known for being a member of dance troupe Diversity.

Born in Wickford, Essex, he has been part of the British street dance group since it formed in 2007. The crew won the third series of Britain's Got Talent in 2009, beating runner-up Susan Boyle.

Jordan is a whopping 6 ft 5 in, making him the tallest member of Diversity.

Britain's Got Talent Winner - Press Conference. Picture: Getty

Who is Jordan Banjo's girlfriend?

Jordan is in a relationship with glamorous girlfriend Naomi Ella, who is the mother to his son, Cassius Ashley Banjo.

Born on May 7th 2018, the new dad at the time said he was the 'luckiest man there is'.

He previously dated childhood friend and Little Mix singer Jesy Nelson.

The pair dated for 10 months, but reportedly split because Jordan struggled to cope with her new found fame.

Who is Jordan Banjo's family?

Jordan was born to Nigerian boxer dad Funso and ballet dancer mum Danielle.

His older brother, Ashley Banjo, 30, is a Diversity dancer too and has racked up a string of presenting appearances including Sky1 talent show Got to Dance and Saturday night BBC game show Can't Touch This.

Jordan also has a sister named Talia.

ITV Palooza! - Red Carpet Arrivals. Picture: Getty

What has Jordan Banjo been in?

Besides his ongoing Diversity role, Jordan has bagged a number of presenting jobs.

In 2013, he was a co-presenter on the fourth series of Got to Dance alongside fellow Diversity member, Perri Kiely.

Jordan and Perri also hosted their own TV show, Jordan and Perri's Ultimate Block Party, which saw them transform sports and youth clubs into dance troupes.

Jordan also took part in the 2016 series of I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here and worked as the backstage digital presenter of Dancing on Ice in 2018.

Nickelodeon's 2016 Kids' Choice Awards - Red Carpet. Picture: Getty

What's Jordan Banjo's Instagram?

You can follow Jordan on Instagram @jordbanjo.