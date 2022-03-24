Kate Ferdinand shares adorable moment son Cree reaches for her on the TV

Kate Ferdinand has shared two adorable photos of her son watching her on TV. Picture: Instagram/Kate Ferdinand

By Polly Foreman

Kate Ferdinand shared adorable photos of her son Cree reaching for her as he watched her on Loose Women.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Kate Ferdinand has melted the hearts of her followers after sharing adorable photos of her son Cree watching her on TV.

The former TOWIE star, 30, got together with former footballer Rio Ferdinand, 43, in 2017, and the couple welcomed their first child together in December 2020.

Kate appeared on yesterday's episode of Loose Women, and her son Cree was photographed reaching out to her as he watched her on TV.

Sharing the photos to her Instagram, Kate wrote: "'Mama’… 🥰".

Fans rushed to praise the adorable pictures, with one writing: "Ah! Bless him,knows it's his mum xxx".

Another added: "Your little darling is so cute 🥰 Well done Kate on Loose Women today 👏👏👏👏".

A third wrote: "Oh that is the cutest thing I’ve ever seen!!".

Kate discussed her new podcast on Loose Women yesterday. Picture: Shutterstock

Kate was on Loose Women to promote her podcast blended, which features stories from a range of different blended families.

Kate is step mum to Rio's three children Tate, 13, Lorenz, 15, and Tia, 10. Their mother Rebecca Ellison tragically died of breast cancer in 2015.

During her appearance on Loose Women, Jane Moore told her: "When I look at what you stepped into - three children grieving the loss of their mum and Rio obviously lost his wife - you didn’t have any kids of your own and stepped into that situation - it must have been incredibly tricky."

Kate replied saying she was 'quite naive' stepping into the situation, adding: "I thought, I’ll be fine."

She said: "I didn’t really take into consideration the dynamics. I’ve learnt that I'm very resilient and to have a big heart can get you very far in life."