Kate Ferdinand shares adorable moment son Cree reaches for her on the TV

24 March 2022, 10:39

Kate Ferdinand has shared two adorable photos of her son watching her on TV
Kate Ferdinand has shared two adorable photos of her son watching her on TV. Picture: Instagram/Kate Ferdinand
Polly Foreman

By Polly Foreman

Kate Ferdinand shared adorable photos of her son Cree reaching for her as he watched her on Loose Women.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Kate Ferdinand has melted the hearts of her followers after sharing adorable photos of her son Cree watching her on TV.

The former TOWIE star, 30, got together with former footballer Rio Ferdinand, 43, in 2017, and the couple welcomed their first child together in December 2020.

Kate appeared on yesterday's episode of Loose Women, and her son Cree was photographed reaching out to her as he watched her on TV.

Sharing the photos to her Instagram, Kate wrote: "'Mama’… 🥰".

Fans rushed to praise the adorable pictures, with one writing: "Ah! Bless him,knows it's his mum xxx".

Another added: "Your little darling is so cute 🥰 Well done Kate on Loose Women today 👏👏👏👏".

A third wrote: "Oh that is the cutest thing I’ve ever seen!!".

Kate discussed her new podcast on Loose Women yesterday
Kate discussed her new podcast on Loose Women yesterday. Picture: Shutterstock

Kate was on Loose Women to promote her podcast blended, which features stories from a range of different blended families.

Kate is step mum to Rio's three children Tate, 13, Lorenz, 15, and Tia, 10. Their mother Rebecca Ellison tragically died of breast cancer in 2015.

During her appearance on Loose Women, Jane Moore told her: "When I look at what you stepped into - three children grieving the loss of their mum and Rio obviously lost his wife - you didn’t have any kids of your own and stepped into that situation - it must have been incredibly tricky."

Kate replied saying she was 'quite naive' stepping into the situation, adding: "I thought, I’ll be fine."

She said: "I didn’t really take into consideration the dynamics. I’ve learnt that I'm very resilient and to have a big heart can get you very far in life."

Featured Celebrities

See more Featured Celebrities

Stacey Solomon

Olly Murs

Holly Willoughby

Peter Andre

Kate Wright

Simon Thomas

Trending on Heart

Holly Willoughby is wearing a dress from Joe Browns

Holly Willoughby's This Morning outfit today: How to get her daisy shirt dress for £60
Katrina Ridley has released a brand new podcast

Katrina Ridley releases brand new podcast The Rethinkers all about challenging norms
Stacey Solomon has shared a comforting message to mums on Instagram

Stacey Solomon shares comforting message to mums who 'feel like they're failing'
The Duchess of Cambridge has to plan her looks weeks in advance

How Kate Middleton keeps her clothes pristine on Royal Tour with packing hack

Royals

Jessica Seracino found out about Daniel Holmes' romance on MAFS

The moment Married At First Sight Australia's Jessica Seracino discovers Daniel Holmes' 'affair'

TV & Movies

As part of the three-point plan to support Brits, the Government will be cutting fuel duty

Rishi Sunak budget announcement: Three-point plan to help Brits through energy and fuel crisis

Lifestyle

You can not buy a dog gazebo for the hot weather

You can now buy a dog bed gazebo just in time for the hot weather

Lifestyle

Holly Willoughby is wearing a dress from Rixo

Holly Willoughby's This Morning outfit today: How to get her pink ruffle dress from Rixo
Kimberly Wyatt appeared on Heart Breakfast

Dancing On Ice's Kimberly Wyatt feels like the 'underdog' ahead of final
Katie Price has shared pictures of her son Harvey

Proud mum Katie Price shows Harvey, 19, doing supermarket shop for the first time
Disneyland Paris are celebrating 30 years of magic

Inside Disneyland Paris' 30th Anniversary celebrations: What's new to see, eat and buy

Lifestyle

Mark Charnock plays Marlon in Emmerdale

Inside Mark Charnock’s life away from Emmerdale

TV & Movies

Mark Charnock lifts the lid on 'harrowing' stroke storyline

Emmerdale's Mark Charnock opens up on 'harrowing' Marlon Dingle stroke storyline

TV & Movies

Do you see a fish or a mermaid in this optical illusion

Optical illusion leaves people baffled as everyone sees different animals

Lifestyle

Selin and Anthony argued on Married at First Sight Australia

How Married At First Sight Australia's Selin and Anthony were 'living separate lives' during filming

TV & Movies