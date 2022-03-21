Tracy Beaker star Dani Harmer opens up about being unable to breastfeed in candid post

Dani Harmer has opened up about being unable to breastfeed her son. Picture: Instagram

Dani Harmer, who is known for starring in CBBC's Tracy Beaker, has opened up about not being able to breastfeed her son Rowan.

Tracy Beaker star Dani Harmer has opened up about being unable to breastfeed her son Rowan due to his health condition.

The actress, 33, revealed that her five-week old son Rowan Leon James has tongue tie, so she hasn't been able to breastfeed him.

Tongue tie is a condition where the strip of skin connecting the baby's tongue to the bottom of their mouth is shorter than usual, which can result in them having difficulties feeding.

Opening up about her experience, Dani shared a post that Louise Thompson shared about being unable to breastfeed her son Leo-Hunter.

Alongside the post, Dani wrote: "Thank you Louise Thompson for posting this!

"Some of us try to breastfeed but difficulties get in the way.

"My recovery didn't go to plan and Rowan had a tongue tie which led to us having to bottle feed!

Dani Harmer starred in Tracy Beaker. Picture: Alamy

"A happy healthy baby is what's important."

Louise's candid post read: "I think it’s important to highlight these sorts of experiences in an attempt to break down the stigma attached to bottle feeding and other challenges that new parents face.

"The truth is - there are lots of women who can’t breast feed and many of those women feel racked with guilt because of what society sees as the optimal option."

Dani and her partner Simon Brough welcomed baby Rowan in February. The couple are also parents to a five-year-old daughter names Avarie-Belle Betsy, who was born in 2016.