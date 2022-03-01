Louise Thompson hopeful she's on the road to recovery following traumatic birth

1 March 2022, 10:26

Louise Thompson has opened up about her traumatic birth
Louise Thompson has opened up about her traumatic birth. Picture: Instagram/Louise Thompson

Former Made In Chelsea star Louise Thompson has opened up about her traumatic birth.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

This article contains discussion of PTSD and traumatic birth. For help and support, visit the Birth Trauma Association.

Louise Thompson has shared her hopes that she's in 'actual recovery' after suffering PTSD following the traumatic birth of her son last year.

The former Made in Chelsea star and her partner Ryan Libbey welcomed a baby named Leo-Hunter in November of last year.

Louise suffered complications during the birth, and has been suffering with PTSD as a result.

In her first Instagram post since mid-January, Louise updated her followers on her mental health, and shared her hopes that she is on the road to recovery.

Alongside some photos with her family, she wrote: "If I could use a few words to describe the past month they would be: SCARED, CONFUSED, PARALYSED, AND TOTALLY OUT OF CONTROL."

"My brain keeps deleting memories in order to try and protect itself and it’s so scary. Trauma and fear have no understanding of time.

"I remember a therapist told me that a few months ago and I didn’t understand what she meant. Now I do."

Louise also shared that she's been 'too scared' to post about her mental health as she's 'not even close to feeling like a normal person yet’.

She added: "I remember when I first posted about PTSD I got really triggered by comments saying it could take 6/9 months to process and I HATED hearing that.

"I stopped reading everything. I’ve had to block out any health related content to protect myself.

"Now I have come to terms with the fact that my life might never be the same again, but things honestly can’t get any worse than they’ve been over the past month so hopefully I’m at the beginning of my actual recovery.

"I have had to learn an incredible amount of patience (something I never ever had before). Perhaps one of the only good things to come out of this?

"The only other thing that might be beneficial one day (remarkable that I’ve even reached a point where I can think about my future) is that I might be able to help encourage other people to keep on going. DON’T GIVE UP. JUST KEEP LIVING. ONE MORE DAY."

