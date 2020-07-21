Who is Katie Piper's husband Richard James Sutton and how many kids do the couple have?

Katie Piper has been married to Richard James Sutton since 2015 - here's your need-to-know on their relationship.

Katie Piper and husband Richard James Sutton have been married for five years, with the couple first meeting in 2013.

Richard proposed to Katie a year after they were introduced, and the couple share two children.

Katie, who suffered a devastating acid attack in 2008 when she was 24, previously opened up about the early days of her relationship,

Katie and Richard got married in 2015. Picture: PA

She told MailOnline: "James was chatty, witty and looked me squarely in the eye. He never once mentioned my burns, and because he didn't, I didn't either.

"He didn't even stare at them, so I didn't feel self-conscious. He had me relaxed and buzzing with confidence."

Here's your need-to-know on Richard and their family life.

Who is Richard James Sutton? What's his job?

Richard is a carpenter and builder. He and Katie started dating in 2013 after being introduced by a mutual friend.

He popped the question in December 2014, and the pair tied the knot in November 2015.

Speaking about the proposal, Katie previously said: "It was quite a surprise actually, we got engaged a couple of weeks before Christmas so it was a really nice end to a year in my life I never thought I’d be lucky enough to experience, so yes, I feel really privileged and lucky."

Katie and Richard got together in 2013. Picture: PA

How many children do Katie and Richard have?

The pair have two children Belle Elizabeth, six, and Penelope Diane, two.

Speaking to Hello! magazine after the birth of Penelope, Katie said that she had previously worried that her acid attack would prevent her from having kids, as she had to take medication that can affect fertility.

She said: "There was a time when I’d resigned myself to never having a family of my own.

"With Penelope, we were trying for over a year and a half."

Speaking about the decision behind her name, Katie added: "It was a name we’d had in mind for Belle and I’ve always liked it.

"We started referring to her as Penelope, even telling Belle because we figured it made the experience all the more real for her. We were amazed when she didn’t let the cat out of the bag because she’s such a chatterbox."

