Katie Price says she'll be in pain for the 'rest of my life' as she shares devastating foot injury update

Katie Price has shared an update on her injury. Picture: Instagram/Katie Price

Katie Price has shared an update after breaking both feet while on holiday.

Katie Price has revealed that she'll have arthritis in her feet after breaking them on holiday, saying that she will be in pain 'for the rest of' her life.

The former glamour model, 42, injured herself after falling off a wall while on holiday in Turkey with her boyfriend Carl Woods and children Junior and Princess.

Updating fans on her condition, she posted a YouTube video filmed shortly before a six hour operation last Friday, hitting back at fans who accused her of faking the injury.

She said: "So the update on my feet, they are saying it will take two years for me to be back on my feet after proper rehabilitation.

"I have my operation on Friday. People don't think I've broken my feet or my ankles.

"But why do I have to justify? If I say I've broken my feet, I've broken them. Why would I lie about it or get sympathy for that?

"I mean that's wrong. They think I've had surgery for bunions. I have the most perfect feet normally."

She also revealed that doctors have told her to prepare for the worst, adding: "For the rest of my life now I'm going to have pain in my feet.

"I'm going to have arthritis, I'm going to have to learn to walk again. Fact. I've been told this."

Katie previously explained how she broke both feet in a separate YouTube video, saying: "I just sort of fell funny on my ankles and I fractured the hairline on my heels and stuff. The hospital here wanted to operate and wanted to put pins in and stuff. Because I’m away, I’d rather wait until I get home.

"It’s the most painful thing ever. Like when I was trying to put the cast on, I was screaming in pain. They said I won’t be able to walk for three to six months."

